Patience & Tunde’s Wedding is Giving Us All the Happy Vibes Today

Years after meeting as teenagers and losing touch twice, we finally get to celebrate #TheEnis21! Today, we’re all about Patience and Tunde who have now started a new phase of their love journey. If you missed their love story and pre-wedding shoot, you should totally catch up here.

The pair got hitched in a colourful Efik-Yoruba traditional wedding, after which they took their love to the altar. The traditional wedding was an epic display of cultural heritage and love, as the Efik and Yoruba culture were so pleasantly exhibited. Patience was a truly regal bride in her Onyonyon and Tunde also came through repping. The Yoruba culture was also brought to the fore and the sweethearts were not caught slacking in their Yoruba attires as well. #TheEnis21 white wedding was also nothing short of amazing, with family and friends all present to commemorate this beautiful day of joy with them. The all-round happiness and love exuding, are totally contagious, that we can’t help but share in the excitement. Patience and Tunde’s wedding was a total delight and we’re sure you’d want to get all of the thrills.

Enjoy all the beautiful photos of Patience and Tunde’s wedding below.

Now let’s take check out the traditional wedding photos.

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @paetsy

Groom: @t_keji

Planner: @elithan_events

Makeup: @asaaofficial

Bridal styling: @style_by_ruvero

Black George Fabric: @george_by_ruverodesigns

Oyonyon Outfit: @lola_rata

Asooke Outfit: @bimmms24

Black Mikado Fabric: @fabrics_by_maciscas

Shoes: @tavinbeads

Beads: @nicacorals_and_accessories

Clutch: @bellezaaccessories_

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Videography: @gpluzmultimedia

Decor: @jossy_cleanevent

Smallchops: @madewithsugar_

Ushers: @afriqueushers_

White Wedding

Bride: @paetsy

Groom: @t_keji

Planner: @elithan_events

Makeup: @asaaofficial

Bridal styling: @style_by_ruvero

Red George Asoebi: @george_by_ruverodesigns

Wedding dress: @bridalpride

Reception dress: @mira_bukar

Bridesmaids dresses: @tochini___

Bouquet: @camakabespokepieces

Shoes: @tavinbeads

Clutch: @bellezaaccessories_

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Videography: @gpluzmultimedia

Decor: @jossy_cleanevent

Smallchops: @madewithsugar_

Ushers: @afriqueushers_