Here's Your Chance to Register to Attend the 2021 Africa Integration Day "BOMA of Africa" | July 8th

Published

2 hours ago

 on

At the 12th extraordinary Summit of African Union Heads of State and Government, it was decided that July 7 of each year be declared as Africa Integration Day (AID) to celebrate the entry into effect of the AfCFTA Agreement, the world’s biggest contiguous trade bloc/area.

As in the previous year, the African Union Commission will collaborate with partners such as AfroChampions to organize an exciting array of discussions, talks, and showcases on July 8, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. EAT (10 am to 4 pm GMT).

The event billed the “Boma of Africa,” will bring together many of Africa’s deepest thinkers, boldest visionaries, and most prominent doers to inspire and challenge.

The UNDP, IOM, and BADEA are co-hosting a “Skills and Value Chains Conference” during this year’s BOMA. The emphasis is on SMEs, startups, innovators, and freelancers who want to promote their goods, services, and ideas throughout Africa.

If you are passionate about Africa’s potential and bullish about its prospects, you can’t pass up the opportunity. Register now at afcfta.blog/BOMA and gear up for an extraordinary experience.

You are also welcome to register for the parallel launch of the 4D Agenda using this link here.

See the lineup below:

