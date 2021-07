If you are looking for good vibes, South African heavyweight rapper Cassper Nyovest‘s new album “Sweet And Short 2.0” is for you.

The 10 track album is the second instalment of his “Sweet and Short” series and features Abidoza, Samthing Soweto, LuuDadeejay, Kammu Dee, Lady Du, Ma Lemon, Semi Tee, Boohle, DJ Sumbody, Reece Madlisa, Thulz and Zuma.

Listen to the album below: