You Need to See Henry Couture’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Bespoke fashion brand Henry Couture recently unveiled its Spring/Summer 2o22 collection tagged Always&Forever.

Targeted towards boardroom and celebratory essence, this collection finds a soft landing that is both less exploratory and less explanatory in its design direction and presentation.

The brand’s latest offering professes its bespoke love for classics using textures and fabrications to tell its story that resonates with the man and his accessible multi-functional closet. According to the Creative Director, “Classics for me are less theatrical. They are what I call Always & Forever”.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand: @henry_couture

Styling & Creative Direction: @thestyleinfidel @thestyleinfidelstudios

Photography: @tosin.akinyemiju

Models: @dozie__n @oberryhovah