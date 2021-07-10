Connect with us

Check Out this All-Season Nuptial Lookbook by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS x FEMYTOYS!

You Need to See Henry Couture's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

See How Style Stars Rocked Yellow This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 153

Check Out the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 82

ZADDIZ CLOTHING's Resort 2021 Collection is Here – Every Look is a Hit!

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week– Thanks Ogechukwu

Menswear label Ver Yash launches Debut Collection- Trust Us, It’s A Must See!

Your Perfect Sunglasses for this Summer Season! All about Polo Avenue's exclusive collaboration with Anna Karin Karlsson

This New Collection from 1964 Brand Is a Gold Mine for Chic Minimal Pieces

Structured Pieces meet African Prints! Check Out this New Collection from Badeseré Lagos

Bespoke Menswear brand FEMYTOYS and premium bridal, traditional and ready-to-wear brand CHRISTIANA HEBREWS recently teamed up to deliver an all seasonal nuptial collection tagged HEBREWS AND TOYS Weddings.

According to the statement of the brand:

We tapped into another realm of creativity to birth smart, functional and culture-inclined pieces made of  plain/floral jacquard fabrics, cashmere, velvet and aso-ofi.

This ceremonial showoff of spousal aesthetics is a call to the modern bride with a flair for the extravagant. One who’s bold to serve ravishing pieces representing both immense power and beauty. With this presentation, we explore the magnificence of details and measured opulence.

Our all-around seasonal collection ( HAT WEDDINGS) by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS & FEMY TOYS is aimed at promoting collaborations amongst fashion creatives and projecting an array of clothing ideas for the potential bride and groom.

See the full collection below.

 

Credits:
Female Designer – @christiana.hebrews.bridal
Male Designer – @femytoys
Photography – @spotlightpi
Female Model 1 – @amanda_dara
Female Model 2 – @kbsmodels 
Male Model – @richassani
Shoes – @martinsjohnsonofficial
Makeup- @modupeoluwa_mua  @tyfablooksmakeover
Hair – @hairbyseraphic_
Gele – @adufegele
Bouquet – @allbellaz
Trad Jewelry – @_luideo_
Hair Accessories – @Hallesbridal

