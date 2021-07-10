Check Out this All-Season Nuptial Lookbook by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS x FEMYTOYS!

Bespoke Menswear brand FEMYTOYS and premium bridal, traditional and ready-to-wear brand CHRISTIANA HEBREWS recently teamed up to deliver an all seasonal nuptial collection tagged HEBREWS AND TOYS Weddings.

According to the statement of the brand:

We tapped into another realm of creativity to birth smart, functional and culture-inclined pieces made of plain/floral jacquard fabrics, cashmere, velvet and aso-ofi. This ceremonial showoff of spousal aesthetics is a call to the modern bride with a flair for the extravagant. One who’s bold to serve ravishing pieces representing both immense power and beauty. With this presentation, we explore the magnificence of details and measured opulence. Our all-around seasonal collection ( HAT WEDDINGS) by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS & FEMY TOYS is aimed at promoting collaborations amongst fashion creatives and projecting an array of clothing ideas for the potential bride and groom. The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

See the full collection below.

