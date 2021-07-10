Style
Check Out this All-Season Nuptial Lookbook by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS x FEMYTOYS!
Bespoke Menswear brand FEMYTOYS and premium bridal, traditional and ready-to-wear brand CHRISTIANA HEBREWS recently teamed up to deliver an all seasonal nuptial collection tagged HEBREWS AND TOYS Weddings.
According to the statement of the brand:
We tapped into another realm of creativity to birth smart, functional and culture-inclined pieces made of plain/floral jacquard fabrics, cashmere, velvet and aso-ofi.
This ceremonial showoff of spousal aesthetics is a call to the modern bride with a flair for the extravagant. One who’s bold to serve ravishing pieces representing both immense power and beauty. With this presentation, we explore the magnificence of details and measured opulence.
Our all-around seasonal collection ( HAT WEDDINGS) by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS & FEMY TOYS is aimed at promoting collaborations amongst fashion creatives and projecting an array of clothing ideas for the potential bride and groom.
See the full collection below.
Credits:
Female Designer – @christiana.hebrews.bridal
Male Designer – @femytoys
Photography – @spotlightpi
Female Model 1 – @amanda_dara
Female Model 2 – @kbsmodels
Male Model – @richassani
Shoes – @martinsjohnsonofficial
Makeup- @modupeoluwa_mua @tyfablooksmakeover
Hair – @hairbyseraphic_
Gele – @adufegele
Bouquet – @allbellaz
Trad Jewelry – @_luideo_
Hair Accessories – @Hallesbridal