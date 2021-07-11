Udiahgebi’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Definitely Has That Stop and Stare Effect

Nigerian womenswear brand Udiahgebi, known for its edgy and risqué aesthetics, recently unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our fall collection named “LSD” is a fast-paced collection designed for the fast-paced woman in a fast-paced world. Inspired by the roaring nightlife in major metropolitan cities: Lagos, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Miami, etc. This collection works to enhance the body of the already drop-dead gorgeous and confident party bee who is the target woman for this collection.

