Udiahgebi’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Definitely Has That Stop and Stare Effect

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian womenswear brand Udiahgebi, known for its edgy and risqué aesthetics, recently unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our fall collection named “LSD” is a fast-paced collection designed for the fast-paced woman in a fast-paced world.  Inspired by the roaring nightlife in major metropolitan cities: Lagos, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Miami, etc. This collection works to enhance the body of the already drop-dead gorgeous and confident party bee who is the target woman for this collection.

See the full collection below.

Credits
Brand: @udiahgebi
Stylist: @buzorsbeautymark_
Makeup: @makisblau
Accessories: @blueurban.ng

