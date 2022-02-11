Connect with us

Fashionistas Will Definitely Love Udiahgebi's Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

#IOTakeMeWithYou: Why Dakar Should Be At The Top Of Your Travel List

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Red Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 180

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Uber-Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 111

Cameroonian Designer Fule Valentine has left an indelible mark on the African Cup of Nations

A Week In Style : Shannen Nneoma Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Kojo Boadi Presents a Vibrant Summer Collection Titled "Radiance"

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 179

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 110

Must-See: Nola Black’s New Visual Campaign "Hey Stranger"

Fashionistas Will Definitely Love Udiahgebi's Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Nigerian fashion brand Udiahgebi recently unveiled its Pre-Fall 2022 collection tagged Witch’s Sabbath.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our pre-fall collection is a response to a prevalent modern-day witch-hunt. Maybe not for witches now but for everything termed “different”. It creates a space for the most unprotected people in the world. People of colour, femme sexually liberated women, femme and gender non-conforming boys.

With this new direction our brand is taking, the collection is the perfect first “call to arms”. With two strong colour choices, black and subdued red, we sought to portray the seriousness of the collection while still playing with our signature panels and illusion cutouts.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

See the collection below.

 

Credits

Brand@udiahgebi

Photography: @_jorgewong

Models: @thebolayahaya  @jiriduke

Hair: @buzorsbeautymark_

Makeup: @snowbellemua

