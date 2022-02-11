Fashionistas Will Definitely Love Udiahgebi’s Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Nigerian fashion brand Udiahgebi recently unveiled its Pre-Fall 2022 collection tagged Witch’s Sabbath.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our pre-fall collection is a response to a prevalent modern-day witch-hunt. Maybe not for witches now but for everything termed “different”. It creates a space for the most unprotected people in the world. People of colour, femme sexually liberated women, femme and gender non-conforming boys.

With this new direction our brand is taking, the collection is the perfect first “call to arms”. With two strong colour choices, black and subdued red, we sought to portray the seriousness of the collection while still playing with our signature panels and illusion cutouts.