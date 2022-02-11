IOTakeMeWithYou: Why Dakar Should Be At The Top Of Your Travel List

We popped to Dakar at the end of January 2022 and it was perfect timing. The 4-day getaway came just in time before our return home. If you are thinking of Dakar as a travel destination, you’ve come to the right decision! Beautiful beaches, delicious food, ultra-laid back ambience and amazing weather, Dakar is a must visit city with so much to offer. Nicknamed ‘The Paris of Africa’ (does them a disservice in my opinion). Dakar has a profusion of culture and art with tourist attractions that are definitely worth checking out.

We stayed at The Pullman Dakar Teranga which was quite frankly a revelation – from the stunning architecture to an array of unmatchable services and Insta-ready spots, the Pullman truly offered us a one-of-a-kind experience. You know how people talk about a home away from home? This was exactly how it felt.

If you’re thinking of visiting, check out our recommendations on where to stay, eat and indulge in some culture, welcome to #IOTAKEMEWITHYOU

Landing Dakar

Arrived Dakar with my sisters, the airport was modern and chaos-free, which was a very pleasant surprise – coming from Lagos I was definitely braced for a similar experience.

We got a mi-fi device and data from the Free booth at Blaise Diagne International Airport and headed to our home for the next couple of days @pullmandakarteranga. Hotel lobby? Stunning. Check-in? A breeze. Ambience? Warm & welcoming . Our getaway is already off to a great start!

Breakfast & Shopping

We started the day early with a delicious buffet breakfast spread with the most gorgeous pool and sea view at @pullmandakarteranga. I tried bissap for the first time and it was just as delicious as I’d been told. Next up on the agenda – Checking out the Senegalese designers I’d only experienced online.

We started at @adamaparis (the customer service was phenomenal, thanks Fatou!) @in_africa_ who had a great selection of #MadeinAfrica jewellery and the sweetest staff. (They were very accommodating of our broken French).

Selly Raby Kane was closed for some sort of work unfortunately so we only took a quick gander. We ended up back at the hotel for a delicious dinner at the Pullman Dakar Teranga hotel.

Work & Dinner by the Seaside

We all had to catch up on some work today but we took advantage of the stunning terraces at @pullmandakarteranga . We had lunch and cocktails on the terrace as we worked (Smart Money Woman Season 2 here we come!). In the evening they set up viewing for the AFCON semifinals – the atmosphere was electric .

We wrapped up work and made our way to dinner in the Almadies arrondissement – Le Cabanon Dakar. I loved this restaurant the food was *chefs kiss*. 100% recommend . Driving back home was so much fun – people were dancing in the street and celebrating. The joy was infectious !

Tourist Bants & More Enjoyment

This ended up being my favourite day . We slept in and missed breakfast at the hotel which was a bummer. Then we headed to Le Monument aka the African Renaissance Monument – a 49 m tall bronze statue located on top of one of the twin hills known as Collines des Mamelles. Despite its controversial status, it has a gorgeous view of Dakar and walking up those stairs = your cardio for the day 😂.

We stopped to get our outbound Covid tests and finished off our day with a late lunch at @hotel_boma_dakar. It was an excellent choice – exceptional food, exceptional service and a gorgeous , gorgeous space. Best way to spend our final night in Dakar.

Île de Gorée & Leaving Senegal

I wanted to do one more touristy activity before we left so we traipsed off to Île de Gorée on the ferry . A gorgeous car-free island with a harrowing past. Our guide Abdulai took us to the Maison des Esclaves (House of Slaves) and explained the horrible history of rape, forced breeding, torture and the unbelievably inhumane conditions at the former slave depot .

Not ashamed to say I cried, I was enraged and needed an outlet.

As colonial architecture goes it probably has some of the best examples (outside of the ex French West African Capital Saint Louis), it’s a super picturesque island but it definitely felt very … conflicting .

We ended the day picking up some sand paintings made with sand from all over the continent. Watching them create the paintings from scratch was actually quite soothing .

We went back to the @pullmandakarteranga, had a quick drink at the Teranga Beach Club and then raced to the airport (the flight ended up being five hours late but that’s a story for another day).

Hope you enjoyed this brief glimpse into our holiday . Definitely want to see more of Senegal especially Saly & Casamance.

Quick Deets

Our guide Abdulai +221773908219

Taxi Service +221773766447 (no WhatsApp)