Connect with us

Style

A Very Chic Week in Style Courtesy Stephanie Owusu – You’re Welcome

Style

Udiahgebi's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Definitely Has That Stop and Stare Effect

Style

Check Out this All-Season Nuptial Lookbook by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS x FEMYTOYS!

Style

You Need to See Henry Couture's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Yellow This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 153

Style

Check Out the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 82

Style

ZADDIZ CLOTHING's Resort 2021 Collection is Here – Every Look is a Hit!

Style

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week– Thanks Ogechukwu

Style

Menswear label Ver Yash launches Debut Collection- Trust Us, It’s A Must See!

News Promotions Style

Your Perfect Sunglasses for this Summer Season! All about Polo Avenue's exclusive collaboration with Anna Karin Karlsson

Style

A Very Chic Week in Style Courtesy Stephanie Owusu – You’re Welcome

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Plus-size model and style influencer Stephanie Owusu is our muse for this week for good reasons.

The Ghanaian #BellaStylista has a simple yet chic sense of style. Her ability to play with colours has us obsessed. From perfectly curated colour combos to creative monochromatic ensembles, you can always count on Stephanie to deliver an endless stream of on-point looks.

Looking for some inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven stylish fits based on Stephanie Owusu’s style. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

Don’t just stick to an animal print in your look — branch out and add a blazer. The duo will certainly make for an eye-catching ensemble.

Tuesday:

As so many of you already know, an all-black outfit puts you in a win-win situation. This is the most flattering of colours, and when it comes to chic, it really can’t help itself – it can’t be beaten.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails is a win-win!

Friday:

On Wednesdays we wear pink, but on Fridays it’s DENIM. You can wear jeans on a casual Friday (yay!) if you follow these words: chic, elegant, and professional.

Saturday:

Workout in style. Chic workout gear can make all the difference when finding your motivation.

Sunday:

Step out in a cute dress for Sunday brunch.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 
Advertisement
css.php