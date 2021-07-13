This Colourful Collection from Hertunba Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

Fast-rising womenswear brand Hertunba led by Forentyna Agu, recently launched its new collection tagged The Future of Colour.

In my mind colour is a language, a tool of expression and a means of communication. I have always used colours to communicate my emotions and learn new things, this collection is an attempt to show the world my understanding of colours and how they make me feel. I hope the greens and the yellows in this collection make the wearers and viewers feel the confidence I feel when I wear green. I hope the peaches and the blues make Hertunba women feel the beauty and calm I feel when I wear blue. I hope the colours in this collection inspires someone to give life another chance. I hope the future of colour is unapologetically bold and beautiful.

The Mo Ocean Suit

Collarless double-breasted blazer made From wool blend damask fabric and crepe pants.

The Gilda trench mini x midi

This trench dress combines perfectly structured shoulders and an A-line cut that showers the wearer with beauty and confidence.

Viola dress

A lounge dress made from Rich Silk satin fabric comes in 3 outstanding colours; mint, burgundy and copper.

Ami Art Dress

Patterned with fine art prints, it is made from stretchy crepe fabric and a complimenting satin blue belt. This short wrap dress is designed to accentuate its wearers form in the most beautiful way.

Akweke Dress

This glamorous drafted peach coloured dress beautified with red and white patterns was made to flatter your curves and make you feel like royalty.

Pearl peach velvet dress

This figure-hugging dress is designed to make the wearer look and feel like a goddess. The drawstring design allows for beautiful and diversified styling.

The Kilimanjaro peaches kimono

This silk satin robe is designed to make you look and feel comfortable yet regal. The peaches kimono can be worn to relax indoors or dressed up for a beautiful day or night out.

Shudu rainbow dress

A one-shoulder sleeveless dress made from fine silk satin fabric, with a thigh-high slit. This number can either be worn as a lounge dress or dressed up for a night out.

The Oprah suit

This two-piece single-breasted suit comes with a matching pair of bootcut pants.

The Tamara sterling silver suit

This blazer comes with a beautiful lace detail at the back that gives it a feminine touch. The pants are a pencil cut pair that make your legs look longer and give an elegant finish.

The Ellen suit

Made from uniquely striped silk damask fabric, this suit features a veil attached to the shoulder of the blazer with pencil fitted pants to match.

Uwak jumpsuit

Made from custom chiffon fabric, this beautiful turquoise jumpsuit features an accentuated waistline, crystal-studded buttons and short sleeves.

Credits

Brand– @hertunba

Creative Director- @the_florentyna

Photography – @theginstarp

Models– @adukeshittabey |@djtgarbs |@_ddammy_|@tonbaraikidi

Stylist– @ikechukwuurum

Makeup– @beautybybold