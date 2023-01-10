Style
FemyToys’ Latest Collection Is A One-Stop Shop For Stylish Menswear
Nigerian fashion brand FemyToys recently unveiled its newest collection tagged K I N G of K I N G S (REX REGUM).
The brand’s latest offering features richly embellished geometrical patterns and high-end fabrics, which are the key features of this four-look presentation in suits, agbada and capes.
See the collection below.
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle
Credits
Brand: @femytoys
Model: @djenimoney
Photography: @spotlightpi
Makeup: @tutuolamide