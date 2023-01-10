FemyToys’ Latest Collection Is A One-Stop Shop For Stylish Menswear

Nigerian fashion brand FemyToys recently unveiled its newest collection tagged K I N G of K I N G S (REX REGUM).

The brand’s latest offering features richly embellished geometrical patterns and high-end fabrics, which are the key features of this four-look presentation in suits, agbada and capes.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @femytoys

Model: @djenimoney

Photography: @spotlightpi

Makeup: @tutuolamide