Connect with us

Style

FemyToys' Latest Collection Is A One-Stop Shop For Stylish Menswear

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Turned Heads in Tokyo James at Afro Nation Ghana

Style

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to Stylish WorkWear: Issue 156

Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Our 2022 Was Full of Back-to-Back Hits! Thank you, BellaNaijarians, For Sticking With Us

Style

It’s All About New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas This Week On #BellaStylista: 218

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Dodos Uvieghara Edition

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Extra Chic to Work | Issue 155

Style

This is How to Throw a Stylish Christmas Party, Thanks Chioma Ikokwu

Promotions Style

Made-by-Nigerians Launches its Advent Calendar for Nigerian Brands

Style

FemyToys’ Latest Collection Is A One-Stop Shop For Stylish Menswear

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion brand FemyToys recently unveiled its newest collection tagged K I N G of K I N G S (REX REGUM).

The brand’s latest offering features richly embellished geometrical patterns and high-end fabrics, which are the key features of this four-look presentation in suits, agbada and capes.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credits

Brand: @femytoys

Model:  @djenimoney

Photography: @spotlightpi

Makeup: @tutuolamide

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!
css.php