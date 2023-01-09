BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Turned Heads in Tokyo James at Afro Nation in Ghana

Whether showing off her impeccable dance skills, taking off her shoes or delivering a passionate ballad, Tiwa Savage knows how to put on an impressive show. The singer is known to throw herself into every song with gusto and plenty of high-wattage styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

For her recent performance at Afro Nation in Ghana, she’s brought along a fresh fashion eye to her performance, opting for an all-black redefined biker look in a head-to-toe custom Tokyo James featuring multiple zips.

The statement ensemble featured an embellished zipper leather coat, an embellished plunge net top and matching pants over sheer leggings paired perfectly with black knee-high boots. She accessorized with a stack of silver necklaces, a long cross chain and silver hoop earrings. Sticking to her signature scoop low-cut hairstyle, the beauty opted for bold lips and black shades.

Credits

Styling: @shapedservices

Photography: @digitalbypapi