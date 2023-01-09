Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Turned Heads in Tokyo James at Afro Nation in Ghana

Style

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Complete Guide to Stylish WorkWear: Issue 156

Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Our 2022 Was Full of Back-to-Back Hits! Thank you, BellaNaijarians, For Sticking With Us

Style

It’s All About New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas This Week On #BellaStylista: 218

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Dodos Uvieghara Edition

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Extra Chic to Work | Issue 155

Style

This is How to Throw a Stylish Christmas Party, Thanks Chioma Ikokwu

Promotions Style

Made-by-Nigerians Launches its Advent Calendar for Nigerian Brands

Style

Iman is Drop-Dead Gorgeous on British Vogue's Latest Cover

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Turned Heads in Tokyo James at Afro Nation in Ghana

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Whether showing off her impeccable dance skills, taking off her shoes or delivering a passionate ballad, Tiwa Savage knows how to put on an impressive show. The singer is known to throw herself into every song with gusto and plenty of high-wattage styles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

For her recent performance at Afro Nation in Ghana, she’s brought along a fresh fashion eye to her performance, opting for an all-black redefined biker look in a head-to-toe custom Tokyo James featuring multiple zips.

The statement ensemble featured an embellished zipper leather coat, an embellished plunge net top and matching pants over sheer leggings paired perfectly with black knee-high boots. She accessorized with a stack of silver necklaces, a long cross chain and silver hoop earrings. Sticking to her signature scoop low-cut hairstyle, the beauty opted for bold lips and black shades.

 

Credits

Styling: @shapedservices
Photography: @digitalbypapi

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!
css.php