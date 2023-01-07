This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Contemporary Nigerian fashion brand KochHouse recently unveiled its latest offering tagged New Dawn: Deluxe Collection, a sequel to the New Dawn collection released last year.

In this collection, the attention to detail surpasses what one would expect for a menswear brand, but the aesthetic remains sophisticated and classy. With hand-embroidered patterns and designs paired with fabric mixes like velour, cashmere, and wool, it incorporates the best of all fashion worlds – patterns, details, and fabric selections.

According to the statement of the brand:

As we celebrate our 10th year anniversary as a Contemporary Nigerian brand, we have projected more of our core identity- detailing, with this collection. 

We are celebrating elegant and stylish men. It’s a new dawn at KochHouse, and we are showing the world just as with the brand. We believe style and sophistication transcend and evolve with time. 

 See the collection below.

Credits

Designer: Nonye Nkwocha ( @sir.koch ) | Tessy Benjamin

Brand: KochHouse ( @KochHouse_ ) | @TessBenjamin_ng

Models : Tobi Bakre (@Tobibakre) | @miss.stonez

Makeup: @Klassic.me

Hair: @hairbybube_

Photography: @_theloba

Styling: Clinton Obinna

 

 

 

