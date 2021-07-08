Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Yellow This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 153

Style

Check Out the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 82

Style

ZADDIZ CLOTHING's Resort 2021 Collection is Here – Every Look is a Hit!

Style

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week– Thanks Ogechukwu

Style

Menswear label Ver Yash launches Debut Collection- Trust Us, It’s A Must See!

News Promotions Style

Your Perfect Sunglasses for this Summer Season! All about Polo Avenue's exclusive collaboration with Anna Karin Karlsson

Style

This New Collection from 1964 Brand Is a Gold Mine for Chic Minimal Pieces

Style

Structured Pieces meet African Prints! Check Out this New Collection from Badeseré Lagos

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Animal Print This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 152

Style

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 81

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Yellow This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 153

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

That wraps it up for Issue 153!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 

Firecracker Toyeen: Road Constructions in Lagos Are Causing Too Many Accidents

BN Hot Topic: Would You be Offended if Your Friend ‘Japa-ed’ Without Telling You?

Ifeoma Monye: How to Quit Smoking with Daily Lifestyle Practices

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Most Undependable Constant in Life
Advertisement
css.php