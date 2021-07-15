BN Bridal: The Timeless Collection by Kikstylish has Something for All Your Wedding Looks

Connect with us

Published

58 mins ago

 on

The wedding day, in many cases, is one of the happiest days of a person’s life – sometimes, even the happiest! Now, there are many elements put in place ti make sure this day turns out as great as the couples would love. One of such elements includes the couple’s outfits. For today, let’s focus on the bride.

Whatever the bride’s style is, minimalist, eccentric, vintage, etc… The major goal as far as bridal fashion goes, is for the bride to come through looking the most beautiful version of herself. Understanding the assignment, ace Nigerian design brand, Kikstylish has launched the Timeless Bridal Collection. The collection ranges from chic bridal robes to elegant wedding dresses, reception outfits, and regal traditional wears for the traditional wedding. The Timeless Collection has left no stone unturned in delivering pure magic to brides who want to stun effortlessly on their big day. Are you a bride-to-be yet to settle on an outfit for your wedding? You totally want to go through this collection.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

We wanted to give women comfortable clothes that would flow with her body on their big day. The passion for work is our motivation to bring to you always new innovation. Presenting to you The Timeless Bridal collection.

Check out all the outfits in the collection below.

 

 

Credits

Design Brand: @kikstylish
Makeup: @revysbeauty
Hairstylist: @tobbiestouch
Models: @romanqueeen__@preciousokoye

 

