A Joke, A Friend & A DM! Nnenna & Ifeanyi’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sometimes, we say things we don’t really mean but then the universe knows just how beautiful it’ll be and goes ahead to give it to us! Well, that’s our new theory after Nnenna and Ifeanyi’s beautiful love story! Nnenna had literally spoken this love into existence. You’ll soon see how we mean. 🤭

Before we go on, here’s a quick shout out to all the friends doing cupid’s work, be it actively or passively! Nnenna and Ifeanyi met through Ifeanyi’s sister who happens to be Nnenna’s friend. What we’ve got now is a mature fruit of that little seed of playful words by Nnenna. You definitely want to know how it all played out – just keep scrolling to see how Nnenna tells their beautiful love story. Today, we’re simply celebrating the sweetness of love as we gush over #TheIsigs21 pre-wedding photos. Their synergy is a delight to behold and we can’t help but be excited for the love birds.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding shoot below and see how Nnenna shares their love story.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Nnenna

Ifeanyi and I met through his sister Chinwe, who is my friend! I met Chinwe in 2011 through my girl Neche. Chinwe was the sweetest girl (still is! 🥰). She was a year ahead of Neche and me at Covenant University, studying the same course. We were all aspiring economists. In addition, our families apparently attended the same church back home. Given these connections and our personalities, we naturally developed a friendship over time.

On this particular day, I visited Chinwe in her dorm room and while scrolling through her iPad, came across “my husband”. That was exactly what I called him after that day without ever meeting or speaking to him. “How is my husband now?” “When is my husband coming back?”

All jokes o. Lord knows I never imagined that this baby boy living his best life “in the abroad” would ever look my way, let alone have my time. Fast forward to early 2014. I was minding my own business when I received a friend request on Instagram from “my husband” 👀.

I accepted, of course 😆. He liked 3 of my pictures, I liked exactly 3 of his back and that was it. At the time, IG had no DM option so no wahala. Around mid-2014, I was having a chill day at home, scrolling through BBM. Chinwe changed her BBM DP to a sweet picture of “my husband” and my interest was piqued. 😍

I proceeded to look him up on other social media platforms. I first went to Twitter, and to my surprise, “my husband” was already following me (ah!🙆🏼‍♀️). I immediately followed back and he sent me a DM a few hours later. The rest, as they say, is history. 😁

