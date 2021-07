Moelogo delivers “One Time” featuring Reekado Banks, a single from his soon-to-be-released “ItheEP.”

This Afropop single was produced by Foots, Bayoz Muzik, and Piano P.

“ItheEP” is the third instalment of the trilogy project he released in 2020, following “Me” and “Myself“. Adekunle Gold, LAX, The Cavemen, Alpha Ojini, QDOT, Bella Shmurda, Ria Sean, Krishane, and Laycon are among the other featured artists.

Listen to the new track below: