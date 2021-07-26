Connect with us

News

#BBNaija: Peace wins First Head of House Challenge of the Season!

News Promotions

In 3 years, "RCCG Charity - His Love Foundation has impacted over 130 Million People" | Updates on New Projects

News

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Dapper as Ever on SCHICK Magazine’s New Digital Cover

News Promotions

Coca-Cola, NBC support Vulnerable Nigerians in Aba and PH with Start-up Equipment

News Promotions

Hey MTN Subscribers! Here's How to Win Big with Lucky Number

Career News Promotions

Haven Homes profiled at Young Entrepreneurs International Summit

Events News Promotions

Softcom's Day X is July 29 2021

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Interesting Stories You Missed This Week

News Promotions

Fidelity Bank champions Financial Wellness for Children with Fidelity Sweet Account (SWEETA)

Events News Promotions

Here's How the Asisat Oshoala Foundation and Noah Dallaji's ACTDF impacted the lives of Physically Challenged Athletes

News

#BBNaija: Peace wins First Head of House Challenge of the Season!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Peace emerged as the winner of the first Head of House challenge.

It was a dice and box game. It featured 35 designated steps, from 1 to 35, with Big Brother’s Eye imprinted on step 35.

The housemates were instructed to complete the last stage in the shortest amount of time or the one with the fastest time will win the game. The game began with a buzzer, and the 22 housemates took turns rolling the dice to earn a SIX to begin the game.

Peace finished the game with 16 points, followed by Maria.

She was told to pick a fellow HM of the opposite gender as deputy. She opted for Yousef.

For this season, the HoH has the privilege to select a deputy, and other benefits include an HoH lounge, a private bathroom, living and bedroom area.

Biggie has allowed unrestricted visitation to the HoH lounge for today and tomorrow only as part of the celebration of the first week. But guests can’t spend the night in the lounge.

Are you happy to see Peace as Head of House?

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Should Women Use Men’s Cosmetic Products?

Listen! Cancel Culture is Not Just An Online Thing

Dennis Isong: What is the Future of Real Estate in Nigeria?

RiRi Okoye: How to Build your Brand on Social Media

Hephzibah Frances: The Top Three Reasons I Want to Get Married
css.php