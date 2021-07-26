In 3 years, “RCCG Charity – His Love Foundation has impacted over 130 Million People” | Updates on New Projects

After impacting over 130 million people spending N18,444,618,335.97 on a series of CSR activities covering the 6 points of concern of the foundation, His Love Foundation (HLF), the charity arm of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), today announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign to raise and dispense funds in an honorable, transparent, sustainable and structured manner with a view to continue to deepen her initiatives, spread, and broaden the level of impacts in benefiting millions of Nigerians that are in desperate and dire needs.

3 Years of Massive Impact

In the last three years, the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria has spent on various CSR activities over N18,444,618,335.97, impacting over 130,753,857 people in her 43,000 operating centers spread over the 36 states of the federation.

Purpose of New Funding

The funding to be raised will be used to support His Love Foundation’s efforts in addressing a wide variety of in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs in 6 specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons at the local, state, national and international level.

The crowdfunding campaign was inspired by growing demands of intervention programmes and projects of the church through the foundation which is in response to the clarion call of Jesus Christ to every believer to be mindful of the sick, the poor, those in prison and the hungry.

Comments from the CRS overseer

Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade while taking members of the press community through the strides of the foundation stated that,

“CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed itself to giving succor in 6 specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons, so this crowdfunding campaign provides an incredible opportunity for individuals, philanthropists and corporations to take part in ameliorating the suffering of people across the world especially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic”.

He went on to say that,

“There are a wide variety of urgent demands where government support will not be available at all or available in time to meet all the rapidly-changing needs on the ground, hence the need for donations from individuals, philanthropists and corporations to fill critical gaps and make a tremendous difference. We, therefore, need to bring our resources together, so that we can make a tremendous impact.”

He further stated that, with as little as N1000 a month or N12,000 lump sum as a year donation or more, from a partner, we will be able to do more for more people, impact more communities and transform more lives.

Free Insurance for Donors (N12,000 or more)

In addition, the HLF has entered into partnerships with 4 Insurance companies in Nigeria to give 1 year free Accident Insurance Policy to partners who make lump sum donations of #12,000 or more at once.

According to Iluyomade, the insurance partners are

1. Axa Mansard

2. Leadway Assurance Company Limited

3. Veritas Kapital

4. Cornerstone Insurance

The policy provides a worldwide cover on 24-hour basis and pays prompt compensation in the event of injuries, disability or death caused solely by accident, external and visible events such as road accidents, motorcycle and tricycle (Keke NAPEP) risks are covered, however, power bikes or bikes used for racing are excluded.

Donating a Dialysis Centre in Ogun State

Meanwhile, to commemorate the 3rd year anniversary of the setting up of His Love Foundation – The RCCG Charity, and the 69th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Foundation will be donating a full-fledged Dialysis centre to be named Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, to the Ogun State government.

The Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis unit in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu to be donated will have 3 units of Dialysis Machines, a Medical Water Reserve Osmosis Purification System and 30KVA generator.

A Legacy of Impactful Healthcare Interventions

This donation will be the 16th in the series of specialised medical interventions – Intensive Care Units (ICU)/ Dialysis Centres / Cancer Screening Centre / Primary Healthcare Centres – donated by His Love Foundation in the country.

It is also important to note that this new Kidney Dialysis Centre is the second dialysis centre to be commissioned in Ogun State, following the setting up of the Pastor Enoch and Pastor Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Center in Redeemed Health Center, Mowe, Ogun State.

The first ICU donated by HLF attached to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Lagos in 2017 was followed by the ICU in Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau in 2018 and most recently in April 2021, the Akindayomi – Adeboye Intensive Care Center in Ondo State.

Other health interventions by the foundation are The Healing Stripes Cancer Screening Centre at Surulere setup in 2010, having 12 Dialysis machines and offering highly subsidized dialysis to patients with most of them done free of charge, the Dialysis centre at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State ín 2019; refurbishing of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre Referral Hospital, Kirikiri, Lagos into a modern health facility for the benefits of the inmates and rehabilitation of the Resettlement Community Primary Healthcare Centre, Ajah, Lagos.

These health interventions have been done alongside several other projects executed over the years in the areas of feeding, education, and skills acquisition, all in the fulfillment of His Love Foundations commitment of “Help for the helpless, Hope for the hopeless, Food for the hungry and Strength for the weak.”

The center to be commissioned in Sagamu shall be commissioned by the Governor of Ogun State His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun with other State dignitaries and the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in attendance.

