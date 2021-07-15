The “Assistant Madams” Are Back! Watch the Teaser

REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is back for a new season, and with the teaser, the forthcoming series promises to be mind-blowing.

The first season featured Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro and Tana Egbo-Adelana, and this new season stars Salma Mumin, Dillish Mathews and Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora as the lead actors.

It will also feature Timini Egbuson, Mawuli Gavor, Tola Odunsi, Joselyn Dumas, Eso Dike, Tebogo Thobejane, Demola Adedoyin, and Moyinoluwa Olutayo to mention a few.

Watch the teaser below: