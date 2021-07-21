Music New Music: Sam Sparks – Beamer Published 5 hours ago on July 21, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Sam Sparks serves up a new music tagged “Beamer“, produced by Prose. Listen to the track below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:Beamernew musicproseSam Sparks Up Next New Music: Mykah feat. Egar Boi – Medicine Don't Miss New Music: Durello feat. Phenom – Confirm Me BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Mykah feat. Egar Boi – Medicine New Music: Durello feat. Phenom – Confirm Me New Music: Ajebo Hustlers – Yafun Yafun