DiamondXtra Season 13 has opened! Here's How YOU can be rewarded with Millions of Naira

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

ACT Foundation 2021 Changemakers Innovation Challenge is Open! Apply TODAY

Watch the Coronation Ceremony of the Olu of Warri LIVE on YouTube | 21st August 2021

Is AMAZE the ‘Cameo for Africa’? New Platform connects favourite Celebs to Fans in a Unique Way

Yemisi Edun and FCMB's Gender Equality Triumph

Don’t Miss The #BNSDigitalSummit: #MadeinAfrica: Exploring Africa’s Potential As A Global Fashion Manufacturing Hub

Official Real Estate Brokerage Firm for Landwey: Here's What Happened at the Alvin Grey & Associates Mid-Year Realtors Conference

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti... Line-ups Revealed for Global Citizen Live in Lagos, Paris, NYC

With over 70,000 Closa Agents Access Bank drives Banking Closer to Nigerians

Access Bank has commenced the 13th season of its DiamondXtra promo as part of its continuous drive to encourage savings culture and reward its loyal customers.

The bank in a briefing to announce the commencement said the promo, which kickoff over the weekend, will reward over 2,000 customers and would feature its

  • Reoccurring Salary 4 Life,
  • Business Grant,
  • Free Rent,
  • Education Grant
  • and different cash prize categories from its monthly and quarterly draw.

The bank added that the last 12 seasons of the promo has attracted 2.5 million customers with over 22,000 directly impacted by the promo.

The Executive Director Personal Banking, Victor Etuokwu said:

“We have been rewarding and changing the lives of our customers for 12 years and are excited to launch the 13th season of this amazing scheme. The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalized and reloaded to create winners every day.”

He said DiamondXtra is one of the most successful deposit products in the country, as it not only encourages customers to save their money, gain interest on their savings but also rewards them as they keep saving, with life-transforming prizes like Salary 4 Life, business grants, education grants and so much more.

On his part, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Robert Giles said:

“From the very beginning, DiamondXtra was designed by our customers themselves. They told us that the return on savings was small, yet the reason to save was to transform and improve lives. Since that initial launch, we have shared over Five Billion Naira of prize money through daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly draws. We have given out education grants, business grants and Salary 4 Life.

Season 13 was designed by over 600,000 customers who were surveyed to inform them of the changes they want to see. Our customers said they want to keep Salary for life, Business Grant and Free Rent. They also told us to add lots of smaller prizes so everybody has a chance to win. And finally they asked us to bring it closer to home, and that’s why this year we are taking DiamondXtra into every neighborhood so that people can see the difference and share with friends. Welcome to Season 13.”

Also speaking at the launch, the Group Head, Consumer banking, Adaeze Umeh said over 2000 customers would now be part of the consolation prize every quarter with special attention given to women, “and there is something for every family.

“For season 13, the women will be greatly involved. For every draw we have, about 10 of the winners will be women. One person will get the opportunity of getting a shopping allowance for N100, 000.”

A past winner, Adeola Mutiat Adewusi, who was present at the launch of the new season promo, said she was elated when she won N1 million in Season 12 and that the prize has really boosted her hairdressing business.

She said:

“I lost my husband a few months before winning the N1 million, and it was at the time my landlord was threatening to eject me and my children. I thank God that I was able to pay my rent and also put some money in my hairdressing business.”

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account, which allows deposits of both cash and third-party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.

The reward scheme which was launched in 2008 and has been running every year since inception, has rewarded over 22,000 customers and over N5Billion has been given away in cash and gift items in the past 12 years.

How to Enter
To be one of the winning customers in the cluster, monthly and quarterly draws, please visit any Access bank close to you to open an a DiamondXtra account or dail *901*5# – Click HERE to learn more.

