BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B & Jaypaul win The Double Head of House Challenge | Week 6

Another Monday, another reign in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season.

This week’s Head Of House game came with a twist which meant there would be two winners after the game Biggie referred to as “The Double Head of House”. The twist also meant that every other Housemate would automatically be up for possible eviction this week.

All housemates took turns to play the game except the outgoing Head of House Liquorose.

At the end of the game, Jackie B and Jaypaul emerged as week 6 Heads of House and are hereby immune from possible eviction this week.

All other housemates are up for possible eviction. Voting lines are now open so you know what to do to keep your faves in the house!