Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B & Jaypaul win The Double Head of House Challenge | Week 6

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: It's Game Over for JMK, Sammie & Maria

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Fit for the #BBNaija Sunday Live Eviction Show | Week 5

Events Movies & TV Scoop

REDTV’s "Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts" Premiere Was A Star-Studded Event

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Exclusive Chat with Reminisce on His Role as Makanaki in "King of Boys: The Return of the King"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Toni Tones & Sola Sobowale go head-to-head in Battle of the Eniolas

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: Highlights from the 'Shine Ya Eye' 80s Themed Saturday Night Party | Week 5

Movies & TV Promotions Scoop

MUNCH IT delivers 'Non-Stop Munch, Non-Stop Fun' in Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye House

BN TV Movies & TV

The Drama Continues in Episode 5 of "Papa Benji" Season 2

Events Movies & TV Promotions

The Line-Up Revealed! YOU can party along Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky Today in the Big Brother Naija House

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B & Jaypaul win The Double Head of House Challenge | Week 6

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Another Monday, another reign in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season.

This week’s Head Of House game came with a twist which meant there would be two winners after the game Biggie referred to as “The Double Head of House”. The twist also meant that every other Housemate would automatically be up for possible eviction this week.

All housemates took turns to play the game except the outgoing Head of House Liquorose.

At the end of the game, Jackie B and Jaypaul emerged as week 6 Heads of House and are hereby immune from possible eviction this week.

All other housemates are up for possible eviction. Voting lines are now open so you know what to do to keep your faves in the house!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing

Smart Emmanuel: What Do You Do When your Hard Work is Not Appreciated at your Workplace?

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Know If You’re Being Overcharged for Rent

Ufuoma Uvomata: Using Silk Pillowcases Can Help Maintain your Glowing Skin
css.php