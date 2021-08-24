Funke Akindele Bello is a Happy Birthday Belle😍

Nollywood movie star Funke Akindele Bello is bringing all the heat with these 🔥looks for her 44th birthday celebration.

The “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” producer has shared breathtaking photos to mark her day. Looking as beautiful as ever, Funke captioned the photos saying, “Happy Birthday Olufunke Akindele Bello!!! Oluwa ti gbe ori e soke, o ni subu lailai. AMIN!!!”

Celebrating his beautiful queen with prayers on Instagram, JJC Skillz wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life @funkejenifaakindele May God continue to protect and inspire you. Your joy is everlasting. Your children will be a blessing to their generation. I love you 💕 Hip Hip Hooray 🤩”

JJC Skillz also surprised his stunning wifey with a praise session led by gospel singer Tope Alabi to make her day even more special.

“Thank you darling @jjcskillz for bringing Aunty Tope… I’m so happy ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you Aunty Tope for coming. God bless you for making my day super special and amazing,” Funke wrote captioned the video.