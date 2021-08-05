We Can Feel The Class & Style in This “Always & Forever” Grooms Collection by Henry Couture

As a groom-to-be, you’ve definitely got a lot of things running through your mind. You want everything to turn out great and this, of course, is very relatable. Now, while trying to get everything sorted, it is likely that some things fall through the crack. However, one thing that isn’t allowed to fall through that proverbial crack, is your look! It is equally your big day and you have to come through as dapper as can be.

Creative Nigerian design brand, Henry Couture, understanding how important it is for grooms to also come through radiant on their big day, comes through with their Spring/Summer 2021 collection, “Always and Forever”. The outfits in this collection range from traditional to English wears for the trad wedding, civil and white wedding ceremony. We can’t deny the essence of style and class fully represented in this collection. If your big day is around the corner, you certainly want to check out this lookbook.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

For Spring/Summer 22, Henry Couture has reinstated its love for Fine Tailoring Across Culture into the contemporary man’s closet. Flagging its latest collection for the new season, Henry Couture professes his bespoke love for classics using textures and fabrications to tell its story that resonates with the man and his accessible multi-functional closet. Targeted Towards Boardroom and Celebratory Essence, the range finds a soft landing that is both less exploratory and less explanatory in its design direction and presentation. According to the creative director, “Classics for me are less theatrical, they are what I call Always & Forever”

See the photos of the collection below:

Credits

Brand: @Henrycouture

Styling and Creative Direction: @thestyleinfidel | @thestyleinfidelstudios

Photography: @tosin.akinyemiju

Models: Oberi and Dozie