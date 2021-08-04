She Said Yes! You Should See Tomi & Collins’ #BNBling + Love Story

Many times, we’ve heard that phrase, “love at first sight”. Some people believe firmly in it, others insist it’s only a fairy tale. Well, if you belong in the latter category, Tomi and Collins are about to clear your doubt. Call it a real-life fairy tale! 😅🤭

When Tomi and Collins met for the first time, thanks to a mutual friend, the spark was simply instantaneous for Collins. He knew right there and then that the beautiful Tomi had to be his forever. Amazingly, the universe was in alignment with that thought and now the two are ready to move into the forever sphere. Collins decided that it was time to take their love a notch higher and so he popped the big question! You already know the answer to that question – a resounding yes! So, here we are taking in all the beauty of their sweet #BNBling moment. Collins shares their love story with us and how he pulled off the surprise proposal.

Enjoy the beautiful photos from the surprise proposal and their love story as told by Collins below.

How did you two meet?

Tomi and I met through our mutual friend, Chioma. I never understood the true meaning of “love at first sight” until I laid eyes on Tomi. That very night I knew she was/is the one! The only one God blessed me with. As they say, the rest to date is history.

Tell us your proposal story

Leading to our proposal, on her 27th birthday I organized a surprise party that didn’t go as planned and that was when I realized I was going to use an event planner or else Tomi was going to find out. Lol! Fast forward to our proposal, I told Chioma how I have always envisioned proposing to my heartbeat and we started making plans. With the help of Tomi’s sister, we got the service of the an planner in Toronto. I knew I needed the a videographer/photographer to capture every moment of this once in a lifetime event, so I called F10 and he understood the assignment.

What’s your favourite thing to do as a couple?

As a couple, we love to pray together, travel together, laugh at each other’s dry jokes because we get each other like that! I love to keep her fit, she loves to keep me fed. We are so excited for the future and what God has in store for us.

How has wedding planning been so far?

It’s been over a month since we’ve been engaged so we just started pretty much. Wedding planning has been so much fun, talking to our parents-in-love has been mind-blowing! Watching our families get to know each other and come together has been beautiful to see. God really does answer your prayers when you align with his will.

Tell us what you’re mostly looking forward to

I can tell you this, that we are both looking forward to saying, “YES I DO”.

If you still need proof that love at first sight exists, then click here for even more love stories.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @ooluwatomii

Photography: @f10studio

Videography: @f10film

Planning, Design & Styling: @temsdelightevents

Venue: @therubymanor

Balloons: @balloons.r.us_

Neon Sign: @marqueerentalco

Gold Bar: @emrirosedecor