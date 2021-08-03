Love Beyond First Impressions! Nneka & Thomas’ Love Story + Pre-wedding Shoot

Let’s talk about first impressions… The acclaimed maker or spoiler of relationships before they are actually formed. Now, it’s a given that first impressions are really important. But what happens when the first impression isn’t so great? The beginning of the end? Well, not quite – at least, not where love is concerned! Nneka and Thomas are the perfect proof of this. 🤭

When Nneka and Thomas met for the first time, he wasn’t exactly nice to her. In fact, quite the opposite! However, Thomas did make up for this not-so-great impression and then went on to be the love of her life. Talk about a twist straight off a romantic novel! Over a decade after, here the love birds are, ready to do life together forever. Nneka shares the full gist with us – keep scrolling to enjoy it all. We’re absolutely loving the playful vibes in their pre-wedding shoot. The lovebirds have us giddy with excitement and we’re definitely rooting for them

Check out their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By bride-to-be, Nneka:

I met Thomas in August 2010. It was my first day in college at The American University of Nigeria, Adamawa. I was having lunch when he walked into the cafeteria. He legit walked past me, said hello to everyone on the table but me. A couple of minutes passed before he looked my way and asked, “And you, what’s your name?” Damn! I was mad out of my mind like who the hell is this one.

Somehow, against my better judgment, I smiled and didn’t respond. I continued eating like nobody said anything. Lol. That same night he came looking for me at a friend’s house, and from there onward, we became inseparable.

Thomas is very patient, considerate, calm, soft-spoken, respectful, and most importantly, his love for God is something I admire most about him. He is quick to say, “babe, let’s pray. Oya, let’s speak in tongues.” We have been through it all and grown through it all. God has been very faithful to us. I asked God for a man who will bring me closer to him, and God graciously answered my prayers.

It’s been ten years + of God’s faithfulness. I am so blessed to be spending forever with my best friend, better still, my soulmate. I remember when he proposed, lol. My response to his “will you marry me?” was, “before nko! Lol”

