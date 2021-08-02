Weddings
It Was all Beauty, Colour & Love at Nana & Naa Dromo’s Wedding in Ghana
If you’ve never been to a Ghanaian wedding, Nana and Naa Dromo are about to make you add it to your bucket list and if you have attended one, then you already know you’re in for a jolly good ride. Today, we’re all about #TheRoyalAffair21!
Ghanaian love birds, Nana and Naa Dromo had an epic wedding and it was one for the books! The first tied the knot traditionally in a colourful ceremony and left no stone unturned in bringing the vibrancy of culture to life. After the epic traditional ceremony, they took their love to the altar as they said their ‘I do” in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. The church was completely filled with family, friends and well-wishers.
Nana was an exquisite bride through and through. From her elegant custom-made Kente dress by the talented Ghanaian designer, Saadia Sanusi, to her stunning white wedding dress and rainbow-themed after-party jumpsuit, Nana etched her name in the “stylish brides hall of fame”. Naa Dromo in the same vein, came correct, looking suave and dapper. The #RoyalAffair21 wedding was a true pop of colour, fun, and love. From these beautiful wedding photos, one thing is clear – love is a joy provider and that’s on love and light! 😅
Enjoy all the photos from their wedding below.
Credits
White Wedding
Bride: @ndromo_ka
Bride’s Mother: @mamaritak
Photography: @adom_the_photographer
Videography: @pm_mondo
Decor: @jandelltd
Bridal Robe: @vtabi_official
Bride’s Hair: @revupsalongh
Bride’s Makeup: @peaches_facebar
Bridal/Flower girls Hair: @revupsalongh
Bridesmaids Hair: @glam_in_inches
MC: @kofi_dsmith | @georgebannerman | @syd_mcq
Sound: @new_line_xtras
Bridal Team Makeup: @peaches_facebar
Bridesmaids makeup: @catchymakeup
Bridesmaids Dresses: @areesa_couture | Annsilhouettes
Bridesmaids Fascinators: @krisp_design
Bridesmaids Morning Wear: @annabonas_clothing
Food: @kadinacatering|@fransar_catering_services | Chef Ampah
Wedding Cake: @sweetintins_couture_cakes
Cocktails: @elismixology
Invitation & Stationery: @goddycreativebarn
Planner and Coordinator: @celebrities_events_gh | @mamaritak | Mama Sheila
Video edit: @junieei
Music: @gh.djpaloma
Lighting: @highendghana
Traditional Wedding
Traditional Wedding Dresses: @saadiasanusi
Fan: @krisp_design
Kente: @aakente
Accessories: @saraibridal
