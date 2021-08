Ghanaian Afrobeats superstar, King Promise comes through with his second single for the year titled “Ring My Line,” alongside the music video which features British rapper Headie One.

MOG Beatz, a Ghanaian beatmaker, produced the new song, while Jay and Stephanie Boateng directed the colourful music video.

Listen to the track here:

Watch the music video for “Ring My Line” below:

