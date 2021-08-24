New Music: Oladapo – Alone

Afrobeats is enjoying profound global recognition at the moment and in-between its vulnerability and party-starting prowess is where you ﬁnd Oladapo.

For his ﬁrst single of the year, Oladapo teams up with P.Priime, for a party-rocking yet intimate record that soundtracks the insatiable nature of girls and relentless pursuit from boys.

On “Alone”, Oladapo co-signed by Complex in 2020 as one of ten Afrobeats artists tipped to blow, aces through the P.Priime beat with sonic ﬁnesse, bearing the emotions of a relentless lover over drum patterns that are certain to get you moving.

“Alone” is the lead single off Oladapo’s forthcoming debut EP, “Blind“.

