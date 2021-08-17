Nancy Isime, Bovi, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Spotted at Omawumi’s Exclusive “Love Deep High Life” Album Launch

Afrobeats music sensation Omawumi dropped her album, “Love Deep High Life” last Friday and she had an exclusive launch party to celebrate the new body of work.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bovi, Nancy Isime, Di’Ja, DJ obi, Waje, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Mai Atafo, Bikiya Graham-Doughlas were among the celebrities who attended the exclusive launch of Omawumi’s new album.

The 10-track album which featured top Nigerian artists as Waje, Phyno, Brymo and Ric Hassani addresses thematic topics including love, family, relationships, societal entanglements and most importantly, living life to the fullest.

Hosted by comedienne Chigul, the event took place at Otis Place, Victoria Island. Omawumi performed the new songs and also added a twist in style as she went down memory lane performing songs off her previously released albums.

