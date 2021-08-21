Sign up for the AdCademy Masterclass in these 4 Easy Steps | August 26th-28th

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on


The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in partnership with Henley Business School is pleased to announce that registrations for its upcoming AdCademy Masterclass are still ongoing.

The theme for the three-day virtual training programme is “The Winning Strategy” and is scheduled to hold from August 26th-28th, 2021.

The training programme is open to all mid-level management staff in organizations that are involved in the direct and indirect brand, marketing, marketing communications, or related functions in the private and public sectors. The masterclass will also be beneficial to experienced professionals in other fields who desire to learn more about the marketing communications industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to build your network and connect with thought leaders in the Advertising/ Marketing Communications industry, both locally and internationally.

Follow the steps below to apply:
Step 1: Visit www.adCademyng.com and click on the ‘REGISTER’ tab at the top right to register your details with an active email account. Once you have registered, you will be redirected to a landing page that shows you have successfully registered.

Step 2: You will be asked to complete your registration by making ‘PAYMENT’ to the account details stated on the page. Payments made to any other account apart from the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria account will be invalid.

Step 3: After payment is made, ‘EMAIL’ proof of payment to: [email protected]

Step 4: It’s a wrap! You will get an e-mail in your inbox to confirm successful registration. You will also be provided with login details and a course schedule for the masterclass.

Applications close on August 24th, 2021.

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

