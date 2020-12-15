Connect with us

Events

Yaaay! Dotti emerges as the Winner of MTN Y’ello Star Maiden Edition

Events Scoop

General Ayinla Kollington graces the Official Opening of Fuji: A Opera sets Atmosphere for an Era-Defining Movement

Events Promotions

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

Events

#HERconomy Conference was Thrilling and Impactful with Gov. Sanwo-Olu re-affirming his Support for Women Empowerment

Events Promotions

Ebuka, Debola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Busola Dakolo graced the Launch of Toyosi Etim-Effiong's 'Now You Know Me Better' & We have Photos

Events

Artelier Lifestyle Consultants launches the First in its Virtual Series of Future First Ladies™

BN TV Events Music

WurlD & Asa's Performance at ARISE Fashion Week Was A Definite Fashion Week Win!

Events

Get Ready to Party with Burna Boy, Wizkid & Simi at Livespot X-Clusive Concert | December 19th & 20th

Events Music

It's Just a Few Days to Fuji: A Opera | Get all the Details on What to Expect

Events

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria announces the 15th Edition of LAIF Awards themed 'Grind and Shine' | December 12th

Events

Yaaay! Dotti emerges as the Winner of MTN Y’ello Star Maiden Edition

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The maiden edition of MTN Y’ello Star, a music skill-building initiative for talented young Nigerians, came to a grand conclusion at the finale last weekend with Dotti (Oladotun Okeowo) emerging winner of the keenly contested competition.

The top 14 contestants had engaged in a series of vocal battles over six weeks at the live-in training quarters – the Y’ello Hub. The finale saw the top six contestants display their musical prowess, performing in front of a live, socially-distanced audience and panel of judges following which Dotti was crowned the 1st MTN Y’ello Star.

Sharing his thoughts on the entire experience, Dotti said, “I am sincerely grateful to MTN for the rare chance to develop my talent. I could not have done this alone. The coaching and business training I have received through MTN Y’ello Star from the Berklee College of Music and the Henley Business School will help my career immensely.” 

Dotti’s winnings include a house with an in-built studio, a new car, and a five million naira cash prize. He will also write and record a song under the professional tutelage of six-time Grammy award winner, Malik Yusef, at the Power Studio in New York. The top six finalists will attend the summer music program at the Berklee College of Music in the United States. 

Commenting on the successful completion of the premiere season of MTN Y’ello Star, Anthony Obi, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to developing the capacity of Nigerian youths. 

“We believe in Nigerian youth and are happy with the outcome of the project. Creativity is crucial to the overall development of the nation and they are the human resources for achieving this. We are committed to continuing work to turn up the drive to succeed,” he said.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: One White Lie (1) by Uzezi Agboge

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (4)

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Kachi Eloka: How to Declutter your Wardrobe this Christmas 

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession
Advertisement
css.php