Off his debut album “A True Champion”, award-winning music producer, Rexxie presents the music video for Frenemies featuring Oxlade.

Naira Marley, Davido, Sarkodie, Ms Banks, Oxlade, Asake, Bella Shmuda, Blanche Billy, T-Classic, Seyi Vibez, and more Nigerian and African music stars appear on the 17-track album.

Watch the video for “Frenemies” below: