Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Style

Here Are 7 Stylish Looks To Steal From Kelly C. Njiké This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Chioma Ikokwu, Cee-C Nwadiora, Tiffany Haddish & More

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Fit for the #BBNaija Sunday Live Eviction Show | Week 5

Style

You Need to Check Out TALARAYCE's Latest Collection

Style

Eco-Friendly Wedding Ideas: 8 Sustainable Options

Style

4 Game-Changing Style Tips From Curvy #BellaStylista Lisa Jemide

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked White Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 160

Style

The Chicest Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 89

Events Promotions Style

Influencers, Style and Vibes - fashion store BKS Lagos opened up in Lekki this Weekend

Style

Skentele by Etti’s Latest Collection Is A Burst of Colour

Style

Here Are 7 Stylish Looks To Steal From Kelly C. Njiké This Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Beauty entrepreneur and style IT girl Kelly C. Njiké is our muse this week. The Cameroonian fashionista has a simple yet super chic look.

With vibrant colours in full display on her Instagram page, Kelly has mastered the art of slaying whilst doing the bare minimum. With bold colours, minimal accessories, prints, amazing natural hair and a captivating smile- What can we say? We are obsessed!

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Insta just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

A silk shirt is a perfect mix between formal and casual, and that’s the vibe to cure your Monday blues.

Tuesday:

Rock a power outfit to help you shake off your post-weekend laziness. Throw on a checkered suit with black pumps for that girl boss vibe!

Wednesday:

It’s finally hump-day! We need a fun yet formal outfit for Wednesday, and this blazer and pants combo will do the trick.

Thursday:

Switch things up with a floral set paired with the perfect accessories that’ll have everyone staring.

Friday:

TGIF is the best feeling ever and even better when you step out in a chic denim look.

Saturday:

A leather fit is ideal for movie nights with friends.

Sunday:

A stylish slip dress is perfect for Sunday brunch.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php