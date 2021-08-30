Here Are 7 Stylish Looks To Steal From Kelly C. Njiké This Week

Beauty entrepreneur and style IT girl Kelly C. Njiké is our muse this week. The Cameroonian fashionista has a simple yet super chic look.

With vibrant colours in full display on her Instagram page, Kelly has mastered the art of slaying whilst doing the bare minimum. With bold colours, minimal accessories, prints, amazing natural hair and a captivating smile- What can we say? We are obsessed!

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Insta just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

A silk shirt is a perfect mix between formal and casual, and that’s the vibe to cure your Monday blues.

Tuesday:

Rock a power outfit to help you shake off your post-weekend laziness. Throw on a checkered suit with black pumps for that girl boss vibe!

Wednesday:

It’s finally hump-day! We need a fun yet formal outfit for Wednesday, and this blazer and pants combo will do the trick.

Thursday:

Switch things up with a floral set paired with the perfect accessories that’ll have everyone staring.

Friday:

TGIF is the best feeling ever and even better when you step out in a chic denim look.

Saturday:

A leather fit is ideal for movie nights with friends.

Sunday:

A stylish slip dress is perfect for Sunday brunch.

