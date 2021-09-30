Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Tropical Thursday: Independence Eve Edition
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: The Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Moonshine Cafe’s Old School Night
Come get your funk on as Moonshine Cafe takes you on a well deserved, nostalgic party break to the 90s for a night. Come dressed as your favorite Old Nollywood character.
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lekki.
Tacos and Sangria in the Garden
The Garden, Elpadrino and Winephoria present Tacos and Sangria at the Garden. Entry is totally free.
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: RF Gardens, 9 Bayo Kuku road off Alfred Rewane, Ikoyi.
Ominira Pool Party
From the stables of Tasharoks Empire and Boho Poolside, you are invited to a pool party like no other.
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Boho Poolside, 46 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Green, White and Boozed
It’s bar crawl o’clock again. Lagos on a Budget is coming through like clockwork, this time with a celebratory feel. Don’t miss out on their next bar crawl on Independence Day. The fun train is loaded and ready to go, come with your good vibes and we’ll handle the rest.
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
RSVP: HERE
All Day Independence Party
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 12 pm
Venue: The Kingfisher Africa
RSVP: 09030000021
Escape to the Greens
Lakowe Lakes has a special event for your independence weekend with loads of fun activities such as wine tasting, picnic, kayaking, golf tournament, bonfire party, sip and paint and so much much more to make your weekend memorable.
Date: Friday, October 1 – Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Venue: Lakowe Lakes.
RSVP: HERE
Jameson Connects Lagos
Get ready for the ultimate Jameson Connects experience with lots of amazing food, smooth Jameson cocktails, live performances, and lots of fun.
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 3 PM
RSVP: HERE
Escape 2.0
Escape is a gathering of young, smart and intelligent entrepreneur and people from different fields to network and have fun OFFLINE. This event is geared towards making the world our escape. The goal is to help people reduce work/academic stress & boredom while exploring together finest places and beautiful moments in life. So what are you waiting for? Get a ticket and Escape to the best Beach House Party this weekend.
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Silently Independent
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Lekki 1, off Admiralty way, Lagos.
RSVP: 08162089522
Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.
RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844
Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philsophy
Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos.
Kid’s Pottery Class
Give your kids a Saturday of artsy fun. They will get their hands dirty, creating something that could last by them for the long haul. Complete with drinks and snacks!!
Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Strobrie Cafe, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Rd, Garki, Abuja.
RSVP: 08138682553 or HERE
Pottery Workshop
Make time to hang out with your close pals and have the best time turning dirt into artwork.
Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Strobrie Cafe, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Rd, Garki, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE
The Fusenation Games Night
Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Blvd, 5th floor Brasas’r Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Here
Independence Glow Party
Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Retro Citi, 29A Gafari Animashaun Street Victoria Island.
RSVP: HERE
Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio
Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send a WhatsApp message to 09099449754.
Date: Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Discovery Kids, Number 7, Hombari Street, Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2 900288, Abuja
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Hardrock Cafe, Water Corporation Drive Victoria Island.
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.
Kayak Hangout
Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.
Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi.
RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng