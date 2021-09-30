BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursday: Independence Eve Edition

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Moonshine Cafe’s Old School Night

Come get your funk on as Moonshine Cafe takes you on a well deserved, nostalgic party break to the 90s for a night. Come dressed as your favorite Old Nollywood character.

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lekki.

Tacos and Sangria in the Garden

The Garden, Elpadrino and Winephoria present Tacos and Sangria at the Garden. Entry is totally free.

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: RF Gardens, 9 Bayo Kuku road off Alfred Rewane, Ikoyi.

Ominira Pool Party

From the stables of Tasharoks Empire and Boho Poolside, you are invited to a pool party like no other.

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Boho Poolside, 46 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Green, White and Boozed

It’s bar crawl o’clock again. Lagos on a Budget is coming through like clockwork, this time with a celebratory feel. Don’t miss out on their next bar crawl on Independence Day. The fun train is loaded and ready to go, come with your good vibes and we’ll handle the rest.

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: HERE

All Day Independence Party

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 12 pm

Venue: The Kingfisher Africa

RSVP: 09030000021

Escape to the Greens

Lakowe Lakes has a special event for your independence weekend with loads of fun activities such as wine tasting, picnic, kayaking, golf tournament, bonfire party, sip and paint and so much much more to make your weekend memorable.

Date: Friday, October 1 – Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Venue: Lakowe Lakes.

RSVP: HERE

Jameson Connects Lagos

Get ready for the ultimate Jameson Connects experience with lots of amazing food, smooth Jameson cocktails, live performances, and lots of fun.

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

RSVP: HERE

Escape 2.0

Escape is a gathering of young, smart and intelligent entrepreneur and people from different fields to network and have fun OFFLINE. This event is geared towards making the world our escape. The goal is to help people reduce work/academic stress & boredom while exploring together finest places and beautiful moments in life. So what are you waiting for? Get a ticket and Escape to the best Beach House Party this weekend.

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Silently Independent

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Lekki 1, off Admiralty way, Lagos.

RSVP: 08162089522

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philsophy

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos.

Kid’s Pottery Class

Give your kids a Saturday of artsy fun. They will get their hands dirty, creating something that could last by them for the long haul. Complete with drinks and snacks!!

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Strobrie Cafe, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Rd, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: 08138682553 or HERE

Pottery Workshop

Make time to hang out with your close pals and have the best time turning dirt into artwork.

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Strobrie Cafe, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Rd, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Fusenation Games Night

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Blvd, 5th floor Brasas’r Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Here

Independence Glow Party

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Retro Citi, 29A Gafari Animashaun Street Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send a WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

Superhero Laser Tag

Calling Captain America, Black Panther, The Flash, Superman, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman come and battle the bravest heroes in superhero laser tag and tag games powered by Laser Tag Nigeria and Discovery Kids.

Date: Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Discovery Kids, Number 7, Hombari Street, Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2 900288, Abuja

Hardrock Cafe Lagos and Laser Tag Nigeria invite you to an adventure with friends, family and loved ones. Ages 4 and above invited to an experience of laser tag Roxity Kids Club mode. We will turn it up just little if you think your advanced.

Date: Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: : Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3, 2021.: 1 PM Hardrock Cafe , Water Corporation Drive Victoria Island.

Laser Tag Capture The Flag..Independence Day Edition

Here’s your opportunity to join your family and friends in an epic game that will leave you eager for the next one.

Date: Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: : Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3, 2021.: 1 PM Sheraton Hotel , Abuja.

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng