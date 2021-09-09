Connect with us
DBYZ set to drop Debut EP "No Rules" in October | See the Tracklist

#BNxBBNaija6: Michael's Freestyle is as Awesome as Expected

New Music: Poshbugati - No Fight

Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" Goes Gold in the US

Life Before #BBNaija: Listen to These Singles & EP by Jaypaul

Here's How You Can WIN the Coke #GinjaaahYourFlow Dance Challenge

Cuppy Unveils Jewellry Line 'Cuppy Cuts' in New Music Video

New Video: 2Baba feat. Bongos Ikwue - Searching

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Falz & Kwabena Kwabena - Ghana Jollof

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have a Bun in the Oven!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

DBYZ is a boy band formed by singer/songwriter Ric Hassani, who recruited backup vocalists Yudee, Preye, and Rotimi, as well as singer/guitarist Tedy Keny, to establish the moniker DBYZ, which is an acronym for “The Boys.”

In 2019, they released their first single “Do Like Say,” which has over a million streams across all platforms. They went on to release “Incredible Woman,” their second single.

They are preparing to release their first project, an EP titled “No Rules,” on October 8th, 2021.

The song “No Rules” was intended to show who the band is and what they can accomplish. As the name implies, they follow no rules in their music and style, which is evident in this four-track EP.

See the tracklist below:

