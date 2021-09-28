MIZIZI’s New Jersey Collection is Reppin’ Nigeria in Style

A sports jersey is more than just a symbol of team loyalty. It can embody the city and the culture you grew up in, and when worn collectively, it can also bring together an entire community.

Nigeria’s independence day is upon us, and sportswear brand MIZIZI has taken the initiative to create a hockey jersey collection that celebrates this auspicious occasion.

See the full collection below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits

Brand: @mizizishop| mizizishop.com

Photography: @kwesithethird

Creative Director: @temithomas_

Model: @iampreciousagu