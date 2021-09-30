Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 165

Style

MIZIZI's New Jersey Collection is Reppin’ Nigeria in Style

Music Scoop Style

Davido Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this L'Officiel Australia Fashion Book Feature

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Jidenna, Maria Chike, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun & More

Style

This Nigerian Fashionista is a Gold Mine of Daily Outfit Ideas

Style

This PurpleHaze Shoes New Collection "Obsession" is Functional & Stylish

Style

Tekno's First boohooMAN Collection "Rock ‘n’ Soul" is Inspired by 70’s Art Scene & Old School Hip Hop

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Brown Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 164

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 93

Style

Here Are 7 Chic Looks To Copy From Anu This Week

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 165

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

That wraps it up for Issue 165!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: My “Welcome to Canada” Experience & A Book Serialisation!

BN Hot Topic: The Many Hot Takes about iPhone 13

Uzezi Agboge: Lagos Cinderella

Lazy Nigerian Youths; Understanding This Coconut Head Generation | by Mfonobong Inyang

Dennis Isong: How to Tap Into the Short-Let Real Estate Market
css.php