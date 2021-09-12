Listen to OluwahSoft’s New EP “B.O.S.S (Blowing Off Some Steam)” Right Here

Connect with us
Published

50 mins ago

 on

Up and coming Toronto-based Nigerian afrobeats artist OLUWAHSOFT is releasing his anticipated EP “B.O.S.S (Blowing Off Some Steam)“.

Crafted in collaboration with some of the finest new producers emerging out of Toronto’s burgeoning afrobeats music scene such as Auxxie, who has recently worked with Ckay  Amaarae, and OG Spaceman, with engineering provided by Beatz by Eman and Yuri Koller.

OluwahSoft has delivered a stellar body of work with this “B.O.S.S (Blowing Off Some Steam) EP, which showcases his amazing vocals, infectious melodies, songwriting dexterities and excellent musicianship, from the spiritual opening number “B.O.S.S” to the glorious curtain call “Sweet 16“.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the “B.O.S.S” EP, OluwahSoft says, “All I want to do is make the world hear the talent that I possess and what I can do with it, and this EP is a glimpse into that. Thematically, the songs all come from love and hate. Some of the songs speak to my idea of what a love story could be like ‘Sweet 16’, while some others, such as the title track ‘B.O.S.S’ come from a quite dark place, with the song addressing all the fake energy, faux love and envy around me at the time. All in all, though, I just wanted to make good music and let it speak for me”.

Listen to the EP below:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

