Tomi Otudeko shares Insights on ‘How to Build the Employee Force of Your Dreams’ at the LSETF Business Sustainability Session

Honeywell Group’s Head of Corporate Responsibility & Services, Tomi Otudeko, was a facilitator during the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund’s (LSETF) Business Sustainability Session, which held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, via Zoom.

She facilitated an insightful session tagged “A Sustainable Team – Strategies for attracting and retaining the right talent” where she provided enlightening pointers on how business owners can retain the right talent and build a sustainable business. Some of the pointers the programme delivery expert highlighted include being deliberate with talent development, creating growth opportunities, rewarding talent, and actively listening to employees.

She added that

“investing in employees is a risk but choosing the right people to employ can help minimise the risk. However, the possibility of employees leaving should not be the driving force of determining whether or not to invest in them.”

Tomi Otudeko also addressed the unpredictability of a new business by imploring business owners to have clear visions and structures that help employees understand their roles which will, in the long run, encourage them to persist and grow with their businesses.

Tomi is responsible for Honeywell Group’s CSR strategy and oversees corporate services for the company. She is a programme delivery expert with deep expertise in operational excellence and joined the Group in November 2017 to help set up Itanna, Honeywell Group’s corporate venture investing platform.

Prior to joining Honeywell Group, she led the implementation of integration activities for First Bank of Nigeria across 6 African countries and was Head, International Banking Coordination for its International Business: coordinating the implementation of strategic initiatives, business development and group management activities across multiple regions.

Tara Fela-Durotoye, a Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and lawyer kicked off the session with a deep dive into how she was able to build House of Tara into the beauty empire that it has become.

Fajimi Abiola, the CEO of PML Advisory, also delivered a compelling session where he shared valuable insights on financial planning and forecasts.

—————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content