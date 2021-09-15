Get Ready! Hennessy Artistry The Cypher 2021 is coming from September 21st

Hennessy Artistry, a unique integrated global platform that brings together some of the most talented artists on stage for an eclectic mix of musical talents, through a fusion of music, art, and culture, has unveiled its 2021 Cyphers. The platform has made an undeniable impact on the urban culture in Nigeria – recreating and redefining pop culture trends.

The eclectic mix of artists featured in the 2021 Hennessy Artistry Cyphers includes Vector, MI, Ycee, Ladipoe, Preacher Kingz, Alpha Ojini, Matosan, Escore Gotti, PsychoYP, Laudreyes, Barrylanez and Legendary Styles.

Speaking on the Cyphers, Marketing Manager Moët Hennessy Nigeria, Oluwole Awoleke stated:

“Over the years, Hennessy has been heavily invested in celebrating Nigeria’s Hip-Hop Culture and we have watched the dreams of budding artists blossom into reality. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, musical opportunities still abound in Nigeria, and this year, we are back again with another edition of Hennessy Artistry – The Cyphers. We will continue to support the creative industry in Nigeria by providing a platform for Nigeria’s wealth of creative talent to showcase themselves to the world”.

Expect absolute fire; and as always, some memorable punchlines from Nigeria’s Hip Hop Elite as well as next-generation rappers!

The Cyphers will run over a 3-week period and will air on YouTube @HennessyNigeria every Tuesday from September 21st. You can also catch the Hennessy Cyphers on Trace Naija, DSTV channel 325.

For more information on Hennessy Artistry 2021, Join the Conversation using #HennessyCypher2021 and follow Hennessy Nigeria on YouTube and Facebook.

