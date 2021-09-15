Connect with us

Promotions

Get Ready! Hennessy Artistry The Cypher 2021 is coming from September 21st

Promotions

Newceanik re-unveils Quickqart to simplify Transactions for Businesses on Digital Platforms

Promotions

From Zero to Hero: Infinix unveils the Zero X Pro & a New Corporate partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich

Promotions

Guinness is bringing the Bar Experience right to Your Home with the Launch of "Dial-a-Delivery"

Events Music Promotions

Concert for an Important Cause! NSSF, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi & Made Kuti Join the Move to Raise Funds for Post-Pandemic Recovery

Music Promotions

Watch the "Ginjaaah Your Flow" Music Video featuring Mayorkun & Josh2Funny

News Promotions

Where is the Nigerian Diaspora? Meet Nigerians who fly two flags

Events Living Promotions

Delightful Food Pop-up partners with Freshforte to bring a Taste of Ghana to Lagos this September

Events Living Promotions

Your FREE invitation to the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria Exhibition - GUIDE 2021 | 17th and 18th of September

Music Promotions

Coke wants you to GINJAAAH YOUR FLOW - Here's How

Promotions

Get Ready! Hennessy Artistry The Cypher 2021 is coming from September 21st

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hennessy Artistry, a unique integrated global platform that brings together some of the most talented artists on stage for an eclectic mix of musical talents, through a fusion of music, art, and culture, has unveiled its 2021 Cyphers. The platform has made an undeniable impact on the urban culture in Nigeria – recreating and redefining pop culture trends.

The eclectic mix of artists featured in the 2021 Hennessy Artistry Cyphers includes Vector, MI, YceeLadipoe, Preacher Kingz, Alpha Ojini, Matosan, Escore Gotti, PsychoYP, Laudreyes, Barrylanez and Legendary Styles.

Speaking on the Cyphers, Marketing Manager Moët Hennessy Nigeria, Oluwole Awoleke stated:

Over the years, Hennessy has been heavily invested in celebrating Nigeria’s Hip-Hop Culture and we have watched the dreams of budding artists blossom into reality. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, musical opportunities still abound in Nigeria, and this year, we are back again with another edition of Hennessy Artistry – The Cyphers. We will continue to support the creative industry in Nigeria by providing a platform for Nigeria’s wealth of creative talent to showcase themselves to the world”.

Expect absolute fire; and as always, some memorable punchlines from Nigeria’s Hip Hop Elite as well as next-generation rappers!

The Cyphers will run over a 3-week period and will air on YouTube @HennessyNigeria every Tuesday from September 21st. You can also catch the Hennessy Cyphers on Trace Naija, DSTV channel 325.

For more information on Hennessy Artistry 2021, Join the Conversation using #HennessyCypher2021 and follow Hennessy Nigeria on YouTube and Facebook.

—————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy
css.php