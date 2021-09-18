Music
New Video: TY Bello & Theophilus Sunday – May I Never Be Too Fast (Spontaneous Worship)
Theophilus Sunday joins TY Bello for another episode of her spontaneous worship series and this time, they’re performing “May I Never Be Too Fast“.
Watch the video below:
CREDITS:
Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions
Keys by Collins Samuel and George Ade- Alao
Guitar by Uzor Daniel Uwabuofu
Drums by David Morris
Performed by Theophilus Sunday and TY Bello
Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale
Edited by Tolulope Oludapo