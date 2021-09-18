Connect with us

New Video: TY Bello & Theophilus Sunday – May I Never Be Too Fast (Spontaneous Worship)

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Theophilus Sunday joins TY Bello for another episode of her spontaneous worship series and this time, they’re performing “May I Never Be Too Fast“.

Watch the video below:

CREDITS:

Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions

Keys by Collins Samuel and George Ade- Alao

Guitar by Uzor Daniel Uwabuofu

Drums by David Morris

Performed by Theophilus Sunday and TY Bello

Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale

Edited by Tolulope Oludapo

