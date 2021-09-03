YKB shares His Reality in New Album “Before I Blow”

YKB finally debuts his long-awaited album “Before I Blow“.

With this project, the Afrobeats star hopes everyone gets to know his message and recognize his frequency.

The 7-track album features S3nami on the fourth track “Oshofree” as Zolo, Godomarr and Finito take production credit for the Timijay mixed and mastered body of work.

About the new project, YKB says,

Most people know me as someone who’s really talented and can do things with music. but they don’t know my message. I hope this offering will help you recognize my frequency and tune it. my debut project. the beginning of an adventure. my reality. ‘before I blow 2021’ out now on all platforms.

Listen to “Before I Blow” below: