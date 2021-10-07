Whitemoney’s Win + All that #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Top 6 Housemates Got Up To in the Final Week

Week 10 in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house began with a Double Jeopardy game, saw EmmaRose lead the house one last time and led us to the winner of the season. Catch up!

Day 65: Cross discovers leftover groceries

Cross and the Housemates struck the jackpot with Evicted Housemates’ leftover food.

We have always wondered what happens to the food after the Housemates leave the #BBNaija House. This question was answered with excitement by some of the last standing bunch of the Shine Ya Eye geng.

It all started in the kitchen where Cross found out that Nini and Saga had left some juice and shortbread. Cross was then heard screaming,” Nini and Saga are a billionaire couple and they are so rich to afford things like shortbread!”

It turns out that there are things we didn’t know about the Ship that got Evicted the night before. They left some delicacies for food lover Cross to find and it was indeed a treasure! 💎

“Are you kidding me!?” was the delighted response from Whitemoney. He even suggested that Nini and Saga would have been able to start selling to the Housemates.

According to him, Sani could have even started a mini-mart in the #BBNaija House. This is when Cross instigated that they start their own supermarket called the “Top Four Market”. We only wonder who their customers would be?😁

They began reflecting on the times that Nini spent in the kitchen, realising that she was fully stocked up with good food while she was in the House. We also recalled a time when Nini was offering her fellow Housemates some hot chocolate after their surprise buffet from Biggie.

She made sure she had all the tasty things at hand. No wonder Saga was somewhat glued to her. The saying that goes, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” now makes more sense.

Nini had the meaty stuff, some juice, shortbread, all of which she obviously shared with Saga. “Shout out to Nini!” said Emmanuel. They showered her with blessings similar to how she showered Biggie with gratitude during their tasty buffet last week. 👐

Cross also uncovered Yousef’s stash of leftover groceries in his closet locker. There he found tomato paste, noodles and sardines which he has planned to create a feast with, plus Queen’s food, Pere’s pepper and Angel‘s eggs. As of today, they had about four crates of eggs all to themselves. There was even chocolate which undoubtedly put a smile on Cross’ face! We only wondered if they will give Pere or Angel their food back if it happened that one of them returned to the House after the Double Jeopardy Game. 👀

Day 65: Housemates create Patricia art installations

The Housemates envisioned a life with Patricia through art.

To start off the Finale week, Big Brother gave the Housemates a fun painting exercise.

For this task, each housemate was required to make any painting of their choice and incorporate any of the Patricia elements listed below:

The Patricia “P” icon

The Astronaut

The Rocket

Bitcoin

A box containing these elements was provided to them. They had to take turns picking one element from the box. Whatever element they picked had to be incorporated in their paintings.

The geng was given 90 minutes to create their paintings. Once the 90 minutes elapsed, they had to all gather in the main lounge to present their paintings. Each Housemate had five minutes to present and share the motivation behind their pieces. All items needed for this Task were provided in the storeroom. They proceeded to collect them and they were encouraged to wear their merchandise immediately, shortly after which the timer for the Task started. The Task The Housemates proceeded to fetch their supplies and set up their paint, canvases and easels in the Garden area. Whitemoney was painting a piece based on the Astronaut element. Cross worked on the Patricia “P” icon. Whitemoney was at another end of the Garden working on a piece with the Astronaut element and Emmanuel’s piece was Rocket inspired. Whitemoney’s on The Astronaut Whitemoney’s art piece was inspired by a story about a child who wanted to become an astronaut but his parents didn’t understand what he wanted to be. His parents, however, supported him. He grew up and went on to study Astronomy. After completing his studies he went home to tell his mother but on the way there he found out that she had passed on. With time he goes on to get a job at the “P” Patricia Head Quarters and he becomes an Astronaut there. His living father comes to witness the son’s success as an Astronaut. He was a happy father having eventually recognised that this was indeed a good path for his son to take. Liquorose on Bitcoin She had a coin with a mixture of colours; orange, red, purple, green and black. She presented the colours as a representation of all the emotions and problems people of colour go through. “In life, we are always trying to work and achieve things, we always face obstacles,” she said, metaphorically explaining the relationship between bitcoin and real life. “All the problems we go through are similar to what gold goes through before it becomes a coin.” she narrated. Emmanuel on The Rocket Emmanuel had a painting that depicted a rocket taking off from the land, a blue sky, rural areas and all the elements one would generally see in life; in his words. He told a creative story about the arrival of Patricia in the form of a rocket ship. “This rocket signifies Patricia bringing improvement and betterness to society.” He went on to describe the significance of his part piece. Cross on The Patricia “P” icon Stepping out of a sleepy state, Cross introduced his art peace as you would expect. “Ladies and Gentlemen!” he started. He took us on “a little walk around the P” he had on his canvas. He described it as a world consisting of different kinds of people represented by the seven Ps on the colourful “P” icon he painted. “People have feelings and are going through a lot in life. Everyone is under the category of P,” he began explaining. In his presentation he gave a narrative of Patricia giving cover for all necessary things in life such as working from home, trading, moving around the world and even getting a good partner.“What is it is that you want in life? Patrica has you covered. Make your life profitable.” he ended. All four Housemates did their best to creatively present their art pieces and the winner of the Task is yet to be announced. Day 65: Angel and Pere return to the House – BBNaija The duo returned after an exhausting duel to ecstatic Housemates. There was a general feeling of excitement as both Angel and Pere made their way back into the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House to join the rest of the geng to make this Season’s top six Finalists. As the doorbell rang and they walked in, the House erupted in screams. Angel walked into Cross’ tight embrace, as Liqourose reached out to Pere. The Housemates were overjoyed to see them again. Pere and Angel were earlier asked to leave the House during the Live Eviction Show, creating the impression that both were Evicted. This wasn’t the case as they made their way to the White House where they played the Double Jeopardy game. Both Housemates performed excellently in this tightly contested game, and Biggie decided that both deserved to be in the Finals. A whole lot of food Whitemoney pointed out that he had asked if more Housemates were being brought in because the food ration they got for the week was just too much. Upon entering the kitchen, Pere could not hide his astonishment when he saw the surplus food they had. “At least we will grow fat before we leave,” Angel said on spotting the sumptuous meals. Cross being Cross When Emmanuel conducted a mock interview asking how he felt about Angel’s return, Cross response was one for the books and maybe to Emmanuel’s relief too. “I feel good and overwhelmed… I don’t have to go for Liquorose anymore,” he responded playfully. We suspected Emmanuel said they actually expected Angel when they heard the bell ring. Angel’s exit during the Live Eviction Show was somewhat unusual, according to him. What happened when we left Pere was pretty much concerned about what happened while they were away. Thanks to the Geng, he was able to find out about Emmanuel being the new House Head, how they did during the games, and about the Patricia Task he missed. Mums the word The geng did try to find out where Angel and Pere went to and what they did. Angel told them they wouldn’t understand, and both she and Pere agreed they couldn’t explain what happened. Liqourose didn’t want to probe further, saying they didn’t have to say anything. Day 66: The ‘Iron Fisher’ Task Pere turns out victorious as the geng takes part in the “Iron Fisher ” Task by Innosson Vehicles. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Day 66: Angel spills the tea about the Secret Room – BBNaija Angel gives a tell-all on her Secret Room experience with Pere. After seeking permission from Biggie to disclose what happened in the Secret Room – Angel dashed out ready to gist the Housemates on her whereabouts and how intense the Double Jeopardy Game was for her and Pere. Well, the Housemates were curious at first and wanted to know their whereabouts but Pere and Angel stonewalled them for a while refusing to talk about their experience. Perhaps like Emmanuel, they thought it was confidential and could not share the details of their heated battle in the game of trucks and screwdrivers. Immediately after her Diary Session, Angel was relieved to share the details of her experience, however, Pere in his Diary Session pointed out that he didn’t intend to disclose the details about the game or his whereabouts after the Sunday Live Show. It seems Angel might have cornered him to divulge this part of the conversation he wasn’t ready to revisit. However, as Angel spoke, Pere seemed to find some relief in knowing that their shared experience resonated with the Housemates as they commended them for working hard to return to the House.

She expressed being uncomfortable because she couldn’t stand the whiteness of the room. She felt its brightness could have affected her mental health; however, she is glad that she made it out. Whitemoney added that this is why any of the Housemates shouldn’t question why they are back because none of them would understand what they went through. As the conversation moved into the House, Pere and Angel expressed that after all that they’ve been through they are glad to be back. It’s all vibes but the energies are just about right in the House and as the Housemates are empathizing with them. Day 67: The tales of failed love interests in Biggie’s House While a few ships blossomed, we’ve witnessed some epic fails that came up either because Housemates did not take a chance on love, or they were just not that into it. The BBNaija House is often filled with Housemates that are eager and open to the idea of love, be it for strategic pairing or genuine desire for companionship and affection. The Housemates, however, often professed they are open to the idea of love but spent an enormous amount of time calculating the risks of heartbreak. From what we’ve observed there are a few self-aware Housemates that stalled on love and refused to take the first chance presented to them to ship in the House. Jackie B had an interesting connection with Boma at the beginning of the season. However, the way she held back on shipping was one thing we commend her for, especially when it turned out that Boma is “Okro” (self-confessed, mind you). 😂 Whew, talk about saving yourself first! Luckily, with Michael’s entrance, she eased into the idea of shipping, just not in the House. Well, we hope that love comes around for her and Michael. We’ve come to think of Yousef as an unofficial member of the Okro geng or rather a cruise master. He’s had his eyes on a number of ladies in the House, from his first kiss with Liquorose during the first truth or dare game to Saskay, Angel and Jackie B. While he’s been unlucky at finding the right lady for him, he’s enjoyed the perks of cruising and sometimes even when time wasn’t on his side (remember Jackie B a few hours before her Eviction?) Sammie’s love story is a tale of heartbreak and good bargaining. While he started with an interesting cruise with Angel, it led to bittersweet heartbreak. Even Biggie had to step in to give him some advice on how to deal with this situation. Nonetheless, his good bargaining with cruise allowed him to still maintain close proximity to Angel, even when they weren’t dating. But who doesn’t like to be cuddled? We understand, Sammie. We truly do!😉 However, we’ve seen your memes about the “know your worth geng” and we couldn’t help but think of all the ladies that held it down. Jackie B and Michael turned out to be a patience game, Maria and Pere, on the other hand, turned out to be a complex duo with a friendship that bordered ‘ship drama’ and unwarranted jealously. Hmm, “they were just friends.” We could go on about epic fails of love in Biggie’s House, but one thing we know is while shipping wasn’t a priority for most Housemates, finding love in this game is never planned. However, being open to the idea of it might be the key to just getting to know more about your ideal partner – we hope Saga is doing okay now that Nini is away from him. 😅 Although Cross and Angel are just cruising they have found their balance in matching each other’s energy and we think if they had their chance at the beginning of the Season, maybe they would be a ship by now? However, love is a beautiful thing and the last ship standing – Emmarose is proof that anything is possible with a bit of love – and we wish all the Housemates who never got the chance to ship in the House, all the best. Day 67: The Sharelympics Task The geng had another fun Task and of course, some smiled to the bank.

Emmanuel, Liquorose and Pere won today’s Airtel “Sharelympics” Task. As part of this Task, Airtel showcased its new product called “Airtel Family Plan”, designed specifically for families to stay connected.

To complete the Task, Housemates were divided into two families and required to play a series of games that required them to work together.

Family 1 – Emmanuel, Liquorose and Pere.

Family 2 – Cross, Angel, Whitemoney

Off to the Arena

The first game played by the Housemates was a jigsaw puzzle. They were given two boxes containing the puzzle pieces with a reference image to guide them. It was a fast-paced Task, but Family one was the first to solve the puzzle.

The big foot race

For the second game, each family raced through the track using the provided boards on the floor. Members of each team had one leg on each board and held on to the ropes attached to the boards before they began their race to the finish line.

The egg relay race.

Similar to the game of relay, this time the Housemates were required to run with a spoon and a mockup egg in their mouths. Starting from the spot marked start, one family member ran through the track passing the ball on their spoon to the family member standing on the next spot, who proceeded to pass the egg to the last member of the family.

The blindfold game

For this game, each family nominated one representative who was blindfolded and required to touch the branded airtel milestones to claim the Airtel Family Plan written on them as they made their way to the finish line. Family one chose Pere to be their representative and he hit all the boxes in record time. Family two chose Cross

The Charade game

For the final game of the Airtel ‘Sharelympics” Task, the geng played the “Family Charades”. This game was to test how well they knew their fellow Housemates. A box containing some names of both current and Evicted Housemates were provided and taking turns, they each played four rounds of Charade where they acted out their chosen Housemates. Five points were awarded each time a guess was correct.

Watch the Task here

Result

The geng didn’t have to wait too long before the result was announced. It was no surprise when Biggie announced Family one as the winner. They get a cash prize of one million Naira. Congratulations Emmanuel, Liquorose and Pere.

The entire House will also get the Airtel Family Plan when they get their phones.

Day 68: Pere opens up on his rift with Saga – BBNaija

Pere talks about the rift that almost ruined one of the best bromances on the Show.

Last night, Pere opened up about his bromance with Saga and how the rift had taken a toll on him. During a discussion with the rest of the geng, he confessed that the video he saw of Saga telling Nini about him really hurt him. “After I watched that video, I said I wasn’t going to talk to him,” he said. Even though he was willing to be cordial, there were times when they walked by one another and neither of them spoke, not even a simple greeting.