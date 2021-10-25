The Francess Barbara Brand is set to Unveil her Latest Collection in a Private Showcase | October 29th

For the first time ever, The Francess Barbara Brand is having a private showcase of her latest collection in the very heart of the fashion week season on the October 29th at Eko Convention Centre Lagos.

The Francess Barbara brand is involved with everything beauty, from luxury wears to skincare and has been in business for about 5 years.

“I am very excited about this collection, it’s fierce, glamorous and of course speaks luxury. I am a bit overwhelmed. I really just want people to see the designs and how tasteful they are”

This high end wares are available in the walk-in store in Abuja. There’s a stocklist in Dubai and South Africa. The brand is looking at a possible expansion to Lagos, Ghana and the UK.

The Francess Barbara Foundation would also be launching on the 29th but there has been a number of personal charitable works.

“We are more than excited to make this more official and put a debut to it”.

The showcase, casted and produced by M and I casting and productions is for awareness, for people to understand what the brand is really about and to know that a lot more projects are on the way.

