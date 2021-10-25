Join Lola Aworanti-Ekugo for the Virtual Launch of her new Book ‘Lagos to London’ | October 30th

The Lagos to London Novel is set to launch on Saturday, October 30th, 2021! To commemorate the ceremony, there will be book readings, reviews and a panel discussion titled ‘The japa syndrome: The stark reality of Nigeria today’ with several speakers including Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder Piggyvest; Stephanie Coker, Nigerian on-air personality and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV; Anthony Oduwole, Co-Founder and CTO, VertoFX UK moderated by UK based TV & Radio Presenter and Producer, Esther Alade. Other notable speakers will include Chiamaka Obuekwe, Co-founder and CEO of Social Prefect Tours. They will share various their thoughts and experiences around immigration, especially the high spur rates in recent times.



‘Lagos to London’ novel takes us on a journey of two Nigerians, Remi Coker and Nnamdi Okonkwo from different backgrounds. They leave the shores of Nigeria full of hope to further their education abroad. Remi, who is from the prestigious Coker family is expected to return home after her law degree to run the family law firm, while Nnamdi, frustrated by the federal university strikes plans to escape Nigeria and never to return. The story follows their journey of newfound freedom, the realities of life in the United Kingdom and the dilemma of whether to remain or return back to Nigeria.

The book authored by Lola Aworanti-Ekugo is her first-ever book project and the official virtual launch event will take place virtually on Saturday, the October 30th, 2021 by 11 AM (GMT) via Zoom.

To attend the virtual book launch, please register HERE

The book is available to pre-order NOW

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lola Aworanti-Ekugo is a Digital and Innovation specialist with over 14 years of experience in the industry. She started her career as a software engineer at Investec Asset Management, London where she was responsible for the development of digital solutions in the asset management portfolio. Since then, she has worked in various capacities across different roles in the financial services industry in Europe and Africa at companies including Dresdner Klienwort, Commerzbank, and BNP Paribas. She is currently the Head of Digital and Innovation at Union Bank Nigeria where she is responsible for defining and implementing its Digital & Innovation strategy and roadmap with a focus on identifying new digital product/service/fintech opportunities, optimizing the customer experience across channels, and improving operational efficiency using technology. Lola received her MBA from Imperial College Business School, London.

She also holds a BSC in Business Information systems (First Class Honours) from Middlesex University, London with a scholarship for outstanding academic performance. She has founded two start-ups, including Transthat.com, a peer-to-peer logistics platform and serves on the Tech Committee of WimBiz, the Digital Transformation Committee of JA Nigeria and She Leads Africa as a mentor. She is also one of the 30 women profiled by Fintech Africa as one of the exceptional women playing leading roles in their various companies and shaping the Fintech sector in Nigeria.

In addition, Lola is deeply committed to empowering youths and tackling unemployment by addressing the growing skills gap in Africa’s technology industry and bridging the gender diversity gap through social empowerment initiatives. Lola has a passion for travel and writing. Her fiction novel titled “Lagos to London” which is the first in the series was inspired by her background of starting off in Nigeria then moving to London to study and balance the dream of the UK and the realities of life abroad. She believes that the novel is extremely relevant now with the current trend of young Nigerians leaving the country in search of a better life (Project Japa) and will play an important role during this time and in the future.

Lola has a passion for travel and writing. Her fiction novel titled “Lagos to London” which is the first in the series, was inspired by her background of starting off in Nigeria then moving to London to study and balancing the dream of the UK and the realities of life abroad. She believes that the novel is extremely relevant now with the current trend of young Nigerians leaving the country in search of a better life (Project Japa) and will play an important role during this time and in the future.

Sponsored Content