GAC Motors partners with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s for their 3-day AGM | October 25

To Drive Industrialization and Innovation in Nigeria, GAC Motors Sponsors the Three-day MAN Annual General Meeting

The Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) clocks 50 years. While celebrating past achievements, leading to its golden jubilee, the organization is steering innovation across all facets of manufacturing in Nigeria while leading the conversation on industrialization, especially looking at new ways in which Nigeria’s exports can compete globally post-AfCFTA.

It is to this position that Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Motor) will be joining MAN as a lead diamond sponsor for the three-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for October 25-27, 2021, in Abuja, Nigeria. As an automobile brand that has, for seven years, dedicated itself to providing mobility for Nigerians in cars that ride on the wheels of quality, innovation, and refined design, GAC Motor is committed to driving industrialization in not just Nigeria but the entire African continent. In this pro-development gesture, the foremost automobile brand retained the same sponsorship positions for the prequel roundtable events MAN held in September and early October, respectively, which featured some of the most prominent economic giants from various industries who spoke as panelists at both events. All power brokers, under one platform- to discuss economic transformation in Nigeria and position African Industries for Economic Transformation and Continental Free Trade.

Over the years, the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria, under the leadership of Engineer Mansur Ahmed, has brought together relevant stakeholders, industry thought leaders, and foremost industrialists to deliberate extensively on strategies that can make manufacturing a critical driver for development within the country and continent. One of the main takeaways from past events is the need to have a platform where Nigerian manufacturers can demonstrate the viability of their products in today’s socio-economic landscape. This step is believed to empower Nigerian businesses whilst making the country less import-dependent. The three-day event will commence with an exhibition in which GAC Motor will be showcasing the GAC Pavilion range of cars whilst launching the new GAC GN8 into the Nigerian market. Dignitaries such as the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Abubakar Badru and the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, CON, Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwunmi Adeshina, Director-General of World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and amongst others will attend the event to discuss on various topical issues surrounding manufacturing in Nigeria.

As Nigeria seeks to create additional sources of wealth creation, holding this event is pivotal to making manufacturing a mainstay of the nation’s economy. GAC Motors, alongside other sponsors, will showcase its brand and project the values of manufacturing through this event. In its established custom of promoting Nigerian innovation and driving industrialization in Africa, GAC Motor is passionate about driving Africa’s economy to the point of global prominence. The Chairman of CIG Motors, the authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa, Chief Diana Chen, has once again fulfilled the brand’s promise of fostering industrialization as a key sponsor to the event. She is slated to speak on the second day of the MAN AGM. As stated at prequel events, the brand has worked over the years to support manufacturing Initiatives in Nigeria while heavily contributing to the economic development of the African continent. In March 2021, the automobile giant launched the construction of a car assembling plant in Lagos as part of its steps in fostering car manufacturing in Nigeria.

The 49th MAN AGM is strictly by invitation and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for general viewing via @manufacturersnigeria.

Stakeholders in the manufacturing industry and the general public are invited to join the enriching conversation online.

Sponsored Content