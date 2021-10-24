Manufacturers Association of Nigeria marks its 50th Anniversary + Holds its 49th AGM

The Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) is holding a 3-day event commemorating its 50th Anniversary and its 49th Annual General Meeting, which is set to kick off on October 25 – 27, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to host a sixteen-man delegate in a private session to discuss key touchpoints surrounding Nigeria’s Manufacturing sector. To kick off this 3-day event will be the Governors of Edo and Jigawa State: Godwin Obaseki and Muhammad Abubakar Badru and the Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, CON.

A themed session will be held as part of the Organization’s efforts to tackle challenges currently plaguing the Manufacturing industry. The conversation expects to welcome dignitaries such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwunmi Adeshina, alongside other key resource persons. It will address how manufacturers can overcome binding constraints to increase competition across Intra-African lines. Other highlights will include a presentation from the current Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on the theme “The Trajectory of Nigerian Manufacturing Sector: Resetting for Global Competitiveness.”

The three-day event will close with a private session with major MAN stakeholders and an anniversary dinner and Award night to recognize outstanding individuals. Over the years, the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria, under the leadership of Engineer Mansur Ahmed, has brought together relevant stakeholders, industry thought leaders, and foremost industrialists to deliberate extensively on strategies that can make Manufacturing a critical driver for development within the country and continent. One of the main takeaways from past events is the need to have a platform where Nigerian manufacturers can demonstrate the viability of their products in today’s socio-economic landscape. This step is believed to empower Nigerian businesses whilst making the country less import-dependent.

As Nigeria seeks to create additional sources of wealth creation, this event is pivotal to making manufacturing a mainstay of the nation’s economy. The 49th MAN Annual General Meeting is sponsored by CIG Motors, Dangote Group, Bank of Industry, British American Tobacco (BAT), Afreximbank, African Industries Group, International Tobacco Marketing, Shell Gas, and Raw Materials Research and Development Council, amongst others. The high-level MAN event is strictly by invitation and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for general viewing via @manufacturersnigeria. Stakeholders in the manufacturing industry and the general public are invited to join the enriching conversation online.

