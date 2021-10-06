Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing

Effective content writing is critical in turning site readers into prospective customers, and prospective customers into full customers. It’s not about getting content out there, it is about getting the right, high-quality, targeted content to the appropriate consumer. Check your website and blogs if you have been having such poor quality content because here is what the search engine does. The search engine crawls website content and then they rank higher in search results, well-written articles on websites.

Now that you know the problem, what then is the panacea to this problem of low-quality content? Its solution is to write high-quality content for your blog or website. There are several secrets to writing high-quality content, but these five top them all.

Write a compelling headline

The goal of a compelling headline is to get your readers to read the content until they are unable to dump your content. If your headline doesn’t spark interest in the reader who is simply skimming through, that means you won’t achieve your desired results with your content. For example; ‘You can start this business with Zero- capital.’ See! That got your attention! Check for the current ‘need’ of your prospective customer/reader, then create a compelling headline out of it.

Create a paragraph grabbing hook

Look, you only have a few minutes to grab the attention of your reader. Everyone is always in a hurry. So once your headline catches their attention, your reader quickly tries to skim through the first paragraph to see if he/she should keep reading on. Your first paragraph should be able to convince the reader if the content is worth reading and sharing. So in this paragraph, try to share a fact, a testimony, or preferably share the benefit of what you are marketing.

Research

There is no high-quality content without research. Having high-quality content is 60% research, and 40% writing. When you have a proven fact concerning the topic you intend to share, you will sound believable. So get statistical data, fact sheets, and metrics to buttress your point.

Keep your focus

Focus on passing across one key message to your readers. When you write on too many things at the same time, your readers may find the content too clumsy, and heavy for them to understand. Don’t lose focus.

Write in your unique tone

The tone that you write in should be personal and unique to your brand. It should be something that your readers can easily warm up to and feel comfortable while reading. Focus on being conversational and don’t be harsh.

***

Featured image: Pexels